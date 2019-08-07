Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions



* Brent trades below $59/bbl, down 20% from 2019 high

* Saudi and U.S. ministers express concern over maritimetraffic

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.4 mln bbls last week -API (Recasts, updates throughout, changes dateline to LONDON)

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped further onWednesday, extending recent heavy losses as deepening Sino-U.S.trade tensions weighed on the outlook for the global economy andenergy demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 11 cents, or nearly2%, at 0823 GMT to set a fresh seven-month low. Prices have lostmore than 20% since hitting their 2019 peak in April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 wereflat at $53.63.

Brent prices have plunged more than 9% over the past weekafter U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10%tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports from Sept.1, sending global equity markets into a tailspin. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"The market continues to grow more uncertain about thedemand outlook given the deterioration of trade talks betweenChina and the U.S.," ING analysts said in a note.

The bank lowered its 2019 price outlook, mostly because ofdemand concerns, forecasting that global oil supplies willexceed consumption in the first half of next year.

Trump on Tuesday dismissed fears that the trade row withChina could be drawn out further. His comments failed to preventshares in Asia from falling for an eighth straight session onWednesday. MKTS/GLOB

"The most significant outcome of the ramp-up in tariffmeasures will be through increased economic and tradeuncertainties, negatively impacting physical oil and gas demandand market sentiment," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions in the Middle Eastremain high after Iran seized a number of tankers in recentweeks in the Strait of Hormuz, a major choke point for oilshipments.

Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and U.S. EnergySecretary Rick Perry on Tuesday expressed mutual concern overthreats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the ArabianGulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2527XB

"There are concerns that an event could occur at any moment... the risk might be shifting to the upside in the near-termfor oil contracts," said Michael McCarthy, chief marketstrategist at CMC Markets.

Elsewhere, data indicating a larger than expected drop inU.S. crude stocks offered some support to oil prices afterseveral weeks of large draws on inventories. API/S

Official data from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) is due on Wednesday. EIA/S

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesdaylowered its domestic oil growth forecasts for the year afterHurricane Barry disrupted Gulf of Mexico output in July.Production is set to rise by 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd) to 12.27 million bpd this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2520YP

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Brent crude https://tmsnrt.rs/2M55YzY Brent 07082019 https://tmsnrt.rs/2YsQs7P ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics