Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Iran Tensions Remain

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and broader index futures which rose on robust corporate earnings. GDP increased 2.1%, down from 3.1% from the first quarter, the weakest increase since the first quarter of 2017, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Departmen t report ed.

Oil prices rose in early trading and on track for a weekly increase as geopolitical tensions over Iran remained unresolved, although flagging prospects for global economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade war capped gains. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was willing to go to Iran for talks amid tensions between Tehran and Washington, but also called on Japan, Britain and other nations to join a maritime force to guard oil tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Natural gas futures are off ~2% this morning and trading at +3 year lows as forecasts turned cooler which should limit cooling demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ConocoPhillips has sold 300,000 barrels of Malaysia's Kimanis condensate to ExxonMobil for September-loading. The cargo was sold at a discount of around 50 cents to dated Brent.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said total second-quarter oil and gas production was 2.633 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, up 3.8% from the previous quarter. Petrobras said in a securities filing the rise was driven by the ramp up of pre-salt platforms that entered into operation last year and earlier this year in the Búzios and Lula fields.

Press Release - Eni , through its subsidiary Eni East Sepinggan Limited and Neptune Energy Group Limited, through its subsidiary Neptune Energy East Sepinggan BV, signed an agreement for the sale of a 20% participating interest out of Eni's share to Neptune Energy Group Limited. Eni will continue to be the Operator of the area which is located in the East Sepinggan area, offshore East Kalimantan in Indonesia, and includes Merakes development and Merakes East discovery. The agreement is subject to the necessary authorizations from Indonesia's authorities.

Press Release - Eni reported adjusted operating profit of €2.28 billion for the second quarter, down by 11% q-o-q (€4.63 billion in the first half, down by 6%). Excluding the impact of the loss of control over Eni Norge on the 2018 results to allow a-like-for-like comparison, and net of scenario effects and IFRS 16 accounting, the Group adjusted operating profit increased by 9% in the quarter (up by 7% in the first half). The company reported net profit €0.42 billion and €1.52 billion in the quarter and the first half, respectively. Robust growth in cash flow before working capital at replacement cost4: €3.39 billion, up by 43%, and €6.8 billion, up by 23%, in the second quarter and in the first half of 2019, respectively. These increases remain still remarkable even when excluding IFRS 16 accounting effects and discounting from the comparative periods certain extraordinary items which negatively affected the result by approximately €500 million: up by 18% to €3.3 billion in the second quarter; up by 9% to €6.5 billion in the first half of 2019.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras begins non-binding phase in sale of four onshore fields in Bahia. The company said that production in four onshore fields around 29,000 cubic meters of natural gas a day.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras this week received 425 million reais ($112 million) as a result of leniency deals and recovered assets from parties involved in the country's sprawling "Car Wash" corruption investigation. With the funds, Petroleo Brasileiro SA has now recovered over 4 billion reais. Petrobras, which is at the center of the investigation, considers itself a victim, though many former employees and executives have been shown to be conspirators in corrupt schemes.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2019 net income was $181.0 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $42.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $150.6 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $57.9 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $311.1 million, compared to $232.1 million in the prior-year period. During the second quarter of 2019, Cabot repurchased 5.1 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $24.63. Since reactivating the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2017, Cabot has reduced its shares outstanding by over 10 percent to 418.4 million shares.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Range Resources announced its second quarter 2019 financial results. GAAP revenues for second quarter 2019 totaled $851 million (a 30% increase compared to second quarter 2018), GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $185 million, compared to $175 million in second quarter 2018, and GAAP earnings were $115.2 million ($0.46 per diluted share) versus a loss of $79.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in the prior-year second quarter. Second quarter earnings results include a $195 million derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices compared to a $103 million derivative loss in the prior-year second quarter and a $5.9 million gain related to asset sales compared to a $0.2 million gain in the prior-year second quarter. Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2019 totaled $690 million, a decrease of 7% compared to second quarter 2018, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $156 million, compared to $237 million in second quarter 2018. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.8 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in second quarter 2019, compared to $50.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share) in the prior-year second quarter.

CANADIAN E&PS

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage of Parex Resources at 'Outperform.'

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Encana halted work at a drill site in northwest Oklahoma following two earthquakes within a day in the same area. The company paused operations for 12 hours after a 3.2 magnitude quake hit late Wednesday in Kingfisher, a county about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Oklahoma City. A second quake measured at a 3.9 magnitude struck while operations were paused, prompting the company to stop activity at the well.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy announced that the works associated with the expansion of the gas pipeline between its operated Jobo gas processing facility and Cartagena has been completed. These works included the laying of 85 kilometers of 20 inch pipeline and the installation of additional compression, resulting in an increase of 100 MMscfpd of transportation capacity for the Corporation to its clients in Cartagena.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG announced its 2019 second quarter unaudited results. The company reported revenue at $335m, OPINC at $52m, net income at $(98)m, H1 2019 Net Cash Flow of $13m, Q2 2019 Net Cash Flow of $(31)m due to $(58)m negative change in working capital expected to be recovered in H2, First semester net cash flow generation improvement of $147m, and Net debt of $741m before IFRS 16 at the end of June, liquidity of $441m and leverage ratio at 1.2x.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced second quarter 2019 revenue of $246 million, a decrease of $26 million from the first quarter 2019. Net loss for the quarter was $14 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. Excluding $5 million, or $0.04 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.08 per diluted share in the second quarter 2019 compared to adjusted net loss of $0.04 per diluted share in the first quarter 2019.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the second quarter 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, Dril-Quip reported net income of $2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, after excluding $0.02 per share related to restructuring charges and gains related to foreign currency and the sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $13 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Dril-Quip generated $10 million in net cash provided by operating activities, and free cash flow for the second quarter was $9 million after approximately $1 million in capital expenditures. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company purchased 22,073 shares under the share repurchase plan at an average price of approximately $39.87 per share totaling approximately $1 million and retired such shares.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs. Since its last report Transocean added approximately $158 million in contract backlog, bringing total backlog to $11.4 billion. This quarter's report includes the following new contracts: Transocean Barents - Awarded a three-well contract plus three one-well options in Canada; Discoverer India - Awarded a 120-day contract plus six one-well options in Egypt; Leiv Eriksson - Customer exercised two one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea; Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 - Customer exercised 365-day option off the coast of India; and Deepwater Asgard - Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

REFINERS

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced second-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.4 billion, compared with $204 million in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding special items of $45 million in the second quarter, adjusted earnings were $1.4 billion, compared with first-quarter adjusted earnings of $187 million. During the quarter, Phillips 66 funded $406 million o f dividends , $455 million of share repurchases and $631 million of capital expenditures and investments. The company ended the quarter with 449 million shares outstanding.

Press Release - Phillips 66 and Phillips 66 Partners announced execution of a definitive agreement to eliminate all of Phillips 66's incentive distribution rights (IDRs) and general partner (GP) economic interests in PSXP in exchange for 101 million newly issued PSXP common units. The newly issued PSXP common units have a total equity value of approximately $5.4 billion based on the PSXP common unit closing price of $53.95 on July 25, 2019, or $5.2 billion based on a 30-day volume weighted average price of $51.18. Using forecasted 2020 GP/IDR cash flow, these equity values represent multiples of 16.7x and 15.8x, respectively. This transaction is expected to be accretive to PSXP distributable cash flow per common unit by the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the close of the transaction, Phillips 66 will hold a non-economic GP interest in PSXP and own approximately 170 million PSXP common units, representing approximately 75% of PSXP's outstanding common units. The transaction is expected to close on Aug. 1, 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners announced second-quarter 2019 earnings of $233 million, or $1.15 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $276 million, and distributable cash flow was $254 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $319 million in the second quarter, compared with $281 million in the prior quarter.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - ONEOK announced plans to expand its natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) infrastructure between now and 2021, including: A 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) expansion of the Bear Creek natural gas processing facility and related infrastructure in the Williston Basin; Mid-Continent NGL fractionation facility expansions totaling approximately 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) and additional NGL infrastructure to increase capacity between the Elk Creek and Arbuckle II pipelines, and; A 40,000 bpd additional expansion of the West Texas LPG pipeline in the Permian Basin. These projects are expected to be financed with cash generated from operations and short- and long-term borrowings. ONEOK continues to expect no equity issuances.

(Reuters) - (Late Thursday) - Hess Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3970 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The distribution represents a 15% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 3.6% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. The distribution will be payable on August 13, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher after a slew of strong corporate earnings and the dollar edged up as investors awaited the U.S. second quarter GDP data, which is scheduled for release later in the day. European shares gained, buoyed by a rally in media stocks. Asian stocks were subdued on uncertainties surrounding the trade negotiations between U.S. and China. Oil prices increased as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained unresolved. Gold prices were trading in the green.

