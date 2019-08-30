Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil set for biggest weekly gain since July on trade dispute hopes



* Brent heading for 3% weekly gain

* U.S. oil on track for 4% increase

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices on Friday were set fortheir biggest weekly gains since early July, boosted by adecline in U.S inventories and a looming hurricane in Florida,while new signs of trade talks between the United States andChina emerged.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $61.16 abarrel, by 0420 GMT after adding 1% on Thursday. Brent isheading for a gain of 3% this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 fell7 cents, or 0.1%, to $56.64 a barrel. The contract is set for again of more than 4% this week.

"The frothy price action emphasises the store that energymarkets place on trade progress to support further gains inprices going forward," said Jeffrey Halley, senior marketanalyst at OANDA.

"What is given, can be taken away though, and the rallylooks more like it's running on vapours than petrol," he said.

Worries about a slowdown in economic growth due to the tradewar between the United States and China and the impact on oildemand, the countries are world's two biggest oil consumers,kept a lid on price gains, even as falling inventories indicatea balancing market.

However, on Thursday, the United States and China gave signsthat they will resume trade talks, discussing the next round ofin-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadlinefor additional U.S. tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

The approach of Hurricane Dorian toward Florida raised fearsthat offshore U.S. crude producers may shutter output if thestorm passes into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Dorian is heading toward landfall on the Atlantic coast ofFlorida over the weekend and may enter into the eastern Gulf ofMexico next week. It is forecast to strengthen and become ahighly dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, the NationalHurricane Center said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P057

Chevron Corp'sCVX.N 356,440 barrel-per-day Pascagoula,Mississippi, oil refinery is closely monitoring the progress ofHurricane Dorian, a company spokesman said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P1GO

Last month, Hurricane Barry prompted offshore oil companiesto shut as much as 74% of production, lifting U.S. crude prices,before it weakened to a tropical storm.

Government data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocksdropped last week by 10 million barrels to their lowest sinceOctober as imports slowed, while gasoline and distillate stockseach fell by over 2 million barrels. EIA/S

Inventories at the nation's main delivery hub in Cushing,Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures, slumped last weekby nearly 2 million barrels to their lowest since December, thedata showed.

Cushing stocks have dropped by over 300,000 barrels sincethe government report, traders said, citing market intelligencefirm Genscape's midweek report.

But the EIA data also showed that U.S. production reboundedto a weekly record of 12.5 million barrels per day, suggestingthere is still plenty of supply available. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0N2

