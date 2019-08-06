Oil Services Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Oil Services ETF (Symbol: OIH) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $12.0899 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Oil Services, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.8. A bullish investor could look at OIH's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $12.0899 per share, with $26.3256 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.16. Oil Services shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day.

