Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil rises on U.S. stock decline, Mideast tensions



* U.S. crude stocks drop by nearly 11 mln bbls -EIA

* Britain gains initial support for EU-led mission in Hormuz

* Price gains capped by sluggish demand outlook (Updates prices, market activity, adds commentary; changesdateline, previous LONDON)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% onWednesday, supported by a sharp fall in U.S. crude stocks andtensions over Iran, but concern about global oil demand cappedfurther gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 63 cents, or 1%, to $64.46a barrel by 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), while U.S. West TexasIntermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 59 cents, also1%, at $57.36 a barrel.

Earlier in the session, the front-month Brent contract LCOc1 flipped to trade at a discount to the second-monthcontract LCOc2 , a market structure known as contango, for thefirst time since March. Sentiment in the oil market has darkenedas investors worry about slowing global economic growthweakening demand for oil.

Yet the market was supported by a large drawdown in U.S.crude stockpiles. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 10.8million barrels in the week to July 19, the Energy InformationAdministration said on Wednesday. Analysts expected a decreaseof 4 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0SO

"Hurricane Barry has shaken up the data for a second week,with lower production and stymied imports leading to a near-11million barrel draw," said Matt Smith, director of commodityresearch at ClipperData.

U.S. oil companies cut some production in the Gulf of Mexicoahead of Hurricane Barry, which came ashore in Louisiana earlierthis month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0ZH Meanwhile, some geopolitical risk premium from tensions inthe Middle East also helped buoy prices.

A U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a secondIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not seethe drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Wednesday hiscountry was ready for "just" negotiations but not if they meantsurrender, without saying what talks he had in mind. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P22V

Also fueling tensions, Britain gained initial support fromFrance, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led navalmission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuzfollowing Iran's capture of a British-flagged tanker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O6PL

The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader was quoted onWednesday as saying that any change in the status of the Straitof Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door toa dangerous confrontation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P429

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 png https://tmsnrt.rs/2XlX17b ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>