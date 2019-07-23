Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil rises on Mideast tensions, glum demand outlook caps gains



* IEA ready to act quickly to keep oil market supplied

* Supply disruption fears after Iran captures British tanker

* GRAPHIC: Iran seizes tanker https://tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX (Updates prices)

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up onTuesday on concerns about possible supply disruptions in theMiddle East, but a weaker demand outlook kept a lid on gains,helped by a vow by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to keepglobal markets adequately supplied.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 29 cents, or 0.5%, to$63.55 a barrel by 0643 GMT. The international benchmark rosemore than 1% in the previous session, following Iran's seizureof a British tanker last week that stoked fears of supplydisruptions from the energy-rich Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up20 cents, or 0.4% at $56.42 per barrel.

"Downward revisions on global oil demand, along with risingchallenges in the macroeconomic environment, have capped bullishgains for oil prices," said Benjamin Lu Jiaxuan, commoditiesanalyst at Singapore-based Phillip Futures.

Meanwhile, the IEA said it was closely monitoringdevelopments in the Strait of Hormuz as relations between Iranand Britain remain tense.

"The IEA is ready to act quickly and decisively in the eventof a disruption to ensure that global markets remain adequatelysupplied," it said, adding that executive director Fatih Birolhas been in talks with IEA members, associate governments andother nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N4TE

The oil market is currently well supplied, with oilproduction exceeding demand in the first half of 2019, pushingup global stocks by 900,000 barrels per day, the IEA said in astatement.

That comes against the backdrop of the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliatedproducers, including Russia, withholding supplies since thestart of the year to prop up prices.

The potential for disruption in the Middle East has comeamid a more fundamental souring of market sentiment in recentdays, with hedge funds, producers and traders all taking a morebearish tack in response to what they see as weakness inworldwide demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0AD

"I'm struggling to identify a clear direction at the momentbut, I'm becoming increasingly bearish due to non-OPEC supplyand softening global demand," said Harrison Fleming, researchanalyst at Frame Funds in Sydney.

"I don't see any resolution to the Middle East tensions inthe near term... I do see this theme providing more of an excusefor oil to remain trading in a range for the next month or two,"Fleming said.