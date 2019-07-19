Oil Rises on Middle East Tensions; Set for Weekly Decline

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which rose following signs from New York Fed President John Williams that the U.S. central bank was set to cut interest rates this month.

In company news, shares of Schlumberger are moderately higher in the pre-market after the world's largest oilfield services provider reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, as demand in international markets countered weakness in North America. The company also announced that Chief Operating Officer Olivier Le Peuch will replace Chief Executive Officer Paal Kibsgaard, effective August 1st.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic recouped some of yesterday's declines as tensions spiked in the Middle East again after the U.S. said it has destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Crude prices were still on track for their biggest weekly decline in seven weeks, however, having fallen sharply earlier in the week on concerns over global oil demand amid slowing economic growth.

Natural gas futures are up half a percent, supported by what is expected to be record-setting power generation use in the North East this weekend, but gains were capped on below-seasonal temperatures for the Eastern L48 region which should limit cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Operation of Train 3 at BP 's Tangguh liquefied natural gas plant in Indonesia is expected to be delayed by a year, Fatar Yani Abdurrahman, deputy chief of upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, told reporters. It is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 versus at initial target of the third quarter of 2020, he said.

Reuters - Four companies have submitted offers into a tender by Pakistan LNG Ltd to buy 240 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over a 10-year period. The companies that placed the offers are Italy's Eni , SOCAR, PetroChina International Singapore and Trafigura.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Suncor Energy released its annual report on sustainability, which details the company's environmental, social and economic performance. Suncor's sustainability performance included: Technology and innovation: In 2018, Suncor invested approximately $635-million in technology development and deployment, including digital technologies; Partnering with indigenous businesses: A total of $703-million was spent with 83 indigenous businesses across Canada in 2018; GHG performance and mitigating emissions: With Fort Hills, the company's newest mining facility, the company has deployed extraction technology that removes carbon from the oil before it is sent to market; Water performance and stewardship: Approximately 88 per cent of the water used by the company's mining and extraction operations in 2018 was recycled tailings water.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that Mr. Steven Sterin has joined its Board of Directors, effective as of July 18, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Activist investor Carl Icahn formally launched a proxy fight against Occidental Petroleum to win control of four board seats, according to a regulatory filing, after talks with the oil company's chief executive failed to reach an agreement.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Apache announced that in May and July, it closed the sale of noncore assets in two separate transactions, comprising $612 million of net proceeds, subject to customary closing adjustments. A portion of the proceeds from these asset sales was used to retire $150 million of bonds that matured in early July.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Western Midstream Partners, LP, a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum , announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6180 per unit for the second quarter of 2019. This distribution represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and a 6.1-percent increase over the distribution for the second quarter of 2018. WES's second quarter 2019 distribution is payable on August 13, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gulfport Energy provided an update for the three-months and six-months ended June 30, 2019. Gulfport's net daily production for the second quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 1,359.0 MMcfe per day. For the second quarter of 2019, Gulfport's net daily production mix was comprised of approximately 90% natural gas, 7% NGL and 3% oil. Gulfport drilled 5 gross (3.8 net) operated wells in the Utica Shale and 3 gross (2.6 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the second quarter of 2019 and had 2 gross wells in various stages of drilling at the end of the second quarter of 2019. In addition, Gulfport completed 12 gross (10.1 net) operated wells in the Utica Shale and 2 gross (1.9 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the second quarter of 2019 and had 3 gross wells in various stages of completion at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of C$0.01 per share will be payable on August 15, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is July 30, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been awarded a sizeable contract by Argentina-based YPF, S.A. to provide pre-front-end engineering design (Pre-FEED) services for a five million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG Liquefaction Facility, with a potential expansion to 10 MTPA, at the Vaca Muerta Shale field in Argentina.

Cowen and Company upgraded KBR to 'Outperform' from 'Market Perform.'

Press Release - Schlumberger reported 2Q'19 Worldwide revenue of $8.3 billion, which increased 5% sequentially; International revenue of $5.5 billion, which increased 8% sequentially; North America revenue of $2.8 billion, which increased 2% sequentially; pretax segment operating income of $968 million, which increased 7% sequentially; EPS of $0.35; cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $1.1 billion and $0.5 billion, respectively; and, that quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share was approved. In addition, during the quarter, Schlumberger repurchased 2.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $40.12 per share, for a total purchase price of $101 million. Lastly, on July 17, 2019, the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on October 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2019.

Press Release - Schlumberger announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Olivier Le Peuch as its Chief Executive Officer and member of the Schlumberger Board, effective August 1, 2019. Mr. Le Peuch succeeds Paal Kibsgaard, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer effective that same date. Also effective August 1, Mr. Kibsgaard will step down as Chairman of the Board and retire as a member of the Board of Directors. Effective the same date, Mark G. Papa, a current non-independent director, will become non-executive Chairman of the Board. Peter Currie will continue to serve as the Board's Lead Independent Director.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - McDermott International announced it has relocated its Subsea Center of Excellence from Epsom in Surrey to Bedfont Lakes office park near Feltham in London.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Basic Energy Services announced that one of its high-spec, 24-hour rig and equipment packages recently completed a record-setting Wolfcamp A well for Surge Energy US Holdings Company, one of its top customers in the Permian Basin.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Noble Corporation announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of July 18, 2019.

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Valero Energy declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Seadrill Partners secured a one year contract for the West Polaris in Southern Asia. Total contract value is expected to be approximately $72 million (including performance incentive and mobilization fees) and commencement is expected in Q1 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners , declared a cash distribution of $0.6725 per unit for the second quarter of 2019, compared to the $0.6600 per unit distribution declared for the second quarter of 2018.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Crestwood Equity Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership's quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per limited partner unit ($2.40 annually) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit ($0.8444 annually). Both common and preferred distributions will be made on August 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of August 7, 2019.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage in Enbridge with 'Neutral' rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were up, in line with most European and Asian shares as a top Federal Reserve official bolstered expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut this month. The dollar index was slightly higher, while spot gold eased from a six-year peak on profit-booking. Oil prices rose after the U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

