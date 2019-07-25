Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline



* Brent up 1.1%, WTI up 1.2%

* Weekly U.S. crude inventories drop by 10.8 mln barrels

* Weak PMI readings raise concerns over global growth (Updates prices)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Oil rose more than $1 onThursday amid Middle East tensions and a big fall in U.S. crudestocks, but prices faced downward pressure from weakmanufacturing data in Western nations indicating slowingeconomic growth that could reduce fuel demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 68 cents at $63.86 abarrel by 1325 GMT, after hitting a session high of $64.23.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 68 cents at$56.56 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $56.99.

A week after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in theGulf, Britain'sMinistry of Defence said the Royal Navy had beentasked with accompanying UK-flagged ships through the Strait ofHormuz to defend freedom of navigation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N24503Y

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, also urgedglobal oil buyers to secure energy shipments passing along theStrait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global supply istransported daily. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24Q0FD

Prices were also supported by a fall in U.S. crude stocks bynearly 11 million barrels, well above analysts' expectations fora drop of 4 million barrels. EIA/S

"While that draw was influenced by temporary factors -Hurricane Barry - U.S. crude inventories have plunged by 40million barrels over the last six weeks, suggesting the oilmarket is finally rebalancing," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovosaid.

In a sign of the supply-demand balance, Brent LCOc1-LCOc2 briefly dipped into contango on Wednesday for the first timesince March. Contango is a market structure in which prices forforward deliveries are higher than for prompt ones.

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns aboutglobal economic growth amid growing signs of harm from theU.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year.

But the White House eased some concerns, saying top U.S. andChinese negotiators would meet next week to continue talks, andglobal equities edged up on the news. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0CU

"Despite the bullish supply-side fundamentals andgeopolitics that support oil prices, it seems that the marketneeds a positive economic catalyst to move appreciably higher,"said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP.

"If we get positive echoes next week from renewed U.S.-Chinatrade talks, then oil can advance noticeably higher."

A series of purchasing manager index (PMI) readings in theUnited States and Europe were weaker than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

The German PMI, tracking the manufacturing and servicessectors, hit a seven-year low in July, suggesting adeteriorating growth outlook for Europe's largest economy. Thefall was driven by the auto sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00E

