Oil Rises on Hopes of U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher opening on positive broader market momentum after positive comments from China which propelled risk assets across the board including oil. Sector news is thin today and low trading volumes are anticipated.

Shares of Parsley Energy are higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company initiated a quarterly dividend and highlighted that 3rd quarter production would be at high end of guidance.

Crude oil futures reversed yesterday's weakness as they track the broader equity markets higher and as they price in expectations for draws in crude supplies in data to be released later today and tomorrow as well as data showing that OPEC compliance to the output agreement in July was 159%.

Natural gas prices are moderately lower on profit-taking from yesterday's 3.5% gain and as weather forecasts turn cooler.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Eni , through its affiliate NAOC (Eni 20%, operator, NNPC 60%, Oando 20%) has made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta. The Obiafu-41 Deep well has reached a total depth of 4.374 m encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130m of high quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands. The find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences. The discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign. The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC's gas production.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Brazil's planned privatization of eight Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras refineries has lured several of the world's largest trading and oil companies as prospective bidders. Around 20 companies have signed non-disclosure agreements granting them access to the refineries' data and signaling that they are considering a bid, speaking on condition of anonymity to disclose private details of the sale. The first round of non-binding offers for four of the eight refineries Petrobras put on the block is due on Oct. 11. The eight refineries have total capacity of 1.1 million barrels per day.

Reuters - Total said it had signed deals to transfer some of its assets in Kenya, Guyana and Namibia to Qatar Petroleum. In Namibia, Total will transfer to Qatar Petroleum a 30% interest in Block 2913B while keeping a 40% interest. Total will also transfer 28.33% in Block 2912 while retaining a 37.78% stake. In Guyana, Qatar Petroleum will have 40% of the company holding Total's existing 25% interests in the Orinduik and Kanuku blocks. In Kenya, Total and Eni will transfer a combined 25% interest in Blocks L11A, L11B and L12 to Qatar Petroleum.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Petrofac has been awarded a well plugging and abandonment contract with leading independent energy company, Hess Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hess . The agreement includes provision of Well Operator and Well Engineering Project Management services for four wells within the Rubie and Renee fields, 200 km north east of Aberdeen. The wells, which were previously shut-in as part of an earlier decommissioning phase, will now be fully abandoned.

Occidental Petroleum was reinstated with a neutral at Goldman Sachs.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Parsley Energy announced that its Board of Directors approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company's Class A common stock, payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 20, 2019.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Parsley Energy at 'Buy.'

Credit Suisse upgraded PDC Energy to 'Outperform' from 'Neutral.'

MKM Partners downgraded SRC Energy to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources announced that it has elected to exercise a more cautious approach for the balance of 2019 by reducing the Company's 2019 second half capital expenditures program by 17% to $250 million from $300 million to provide greater optionality and improve near term free funds flow. Its full year 2019 capital expenditure program is now anticipated to be $400 million which is $50 million lower than its previous guidance of $450 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - CGG has commenced acquisition of Nebula 3D, a new, large, long-offset BroadSeis survey located in the Campos and Santos Basins, offshore Brazil. With an initial focus on Brazil's 15th License Round blocks, the data is being acquired by the Geo Caribbean and a portion of the survey will provide 3D data coverage where no other 3D data currently exists. CGG Geoscience's Subsurface Imaging Center in Rio will employ the latest, most advanced data processing techniques to deliver exceptional imaging of pre-salt structures in these prolific basins.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed amid uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute. European shares were higher, buoyed by a rally in Italian stocks on hopes that a new government will be formed in Rome. Asian equities ended in the positive territory. The Japanese yen rose against the dollar, while gold prices gained. Oil prices traded in the green. U.S. consumer confidence index is on the economic calendar .

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP