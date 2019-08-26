Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension



* Trump comments may signal trade row de-escalation

* Chinese top negotiator hopes for "calm" negotiations

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday afterthe United States and China both suggested they could ease up ina trade war that has undermined the outlook for the globaleconomy and crude demand.

Brent LCOc1 was up 56 cents, or 0.9%, at $59.90 a barrelby 0950 GMT, while U.S. oil CLc1 was up 66 cents, or 1.2%, at$54.83 a barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed Chinawas seeking a trade deal after he said Beijing contacted U.S.officials overnight to say it wanted a return to talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M150

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he hadnot heard about a phone call between the two sides.

China's top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, had earliersaid Beijing was willing to solve the impasse through "calm"negotiations and opposed an escalation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M0YL

Concerns for the global economy have increased as tradetensions between Beijing and Washington mounted in recent days.

China'sCommerce Ministry said last week it would imposeadditional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 productsoriginating from the United States, including crude oil,agricultural products and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies tolook at ways to close operations in China and make products inthe United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said the oil market wasworried about "the secondary global growth effects of an upwardsspiralling trade war between China and the U.S."

"The second concern for the oil market is that ... China isnow ready to wrestle with the US in the global space of oil".

Investors were also left guessing about whether interestrates in the United States might be cut soon.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told a symposiumthe U.S. economy was in a "favourable place" and the FederalReserve would "act as appropriate" to keep the economicexpansion on track. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02K

But concerns about a possible recession were exacerbated bydata showing U.S. manufacturing industries registered theirfirst month of contraction in almost a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WD

The Brent/WTI spread WTCLc1-LCOc1 was at minus $5.26,after widening 60 cents to settle at minus $5.17 on Friday. Thespread blew out after China included U.S. oil in its tariffmoves.

U.S. energy companies cut the most oil rigs in about fourmonths last week, with the rig count falling to the lowest sinceJanuary 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling andcompletions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3NF

