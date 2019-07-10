Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil rises on falling U.S. stockpiles, Gulf storm forecast



* Brent climbs 1% to nearly $65 a barrel, WTI up 1.5%

* U.S. stockpiles fall more than forecast - API

* Interactive graphic on stockpiles: https://tmsnrt.rs/2XkQF8 (Adds Gulf of Mexico rig evacuations, technicals; updatesprices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesdayafter industry data showed U.S. stockpiles fell far more thanexpected, alleviating concerns about oversupply, while majorU.S. producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of abrewing storm.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 climbed 85 cents,or 1.5%, to $58.68 by 0541 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 64 cents,or 1%, at $64.80, having earlier hit $64.95.

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and bigproducers such as Russia have curbed output to bolster prices.

However, ongoing trade tensions have raised fears aboutweaker demand, and investors have been on the lookout for signsthat rapidly increasing U.S. production is being consumed.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than forecast last week,while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocksbuilt, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute(API) showed on Tuesday. API/S

Crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week toJuly 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analyst expectations fora decrease of 3.1 million barrels, according to the data.

Official figures from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due later on Wednesday.

"Prices are finely balanced right now as investors awaitfresh stimulus," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst atFOREX.com. "The stimulus could come in the form of a sharpchange in U.S. crude oil inventories."

U.S. oil was also supported as major producers beganevacuating and shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico as atropical disturbance may become a storm later on Wedesday orThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A1EI

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns aboutglobal economic growth amid growing signs of harm from theU.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year.Lower economic growth typically means reduced demand forcommodities such as oil. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

"Global economic growth remains under pressure, with thelatest manufacturing surveys weakening," NAB said in a note.

"This is likely to impact demand for commodities, althoughstimulus measures may in some cases support commodity demand,"NAB said, citing China as an example.

Still, U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise to arecord of 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 from thehigh of 10.96 million bpd last year, the EIA's Short Term EnergyOutlook said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0SI

OPEC and allied producers led by Russia agreed last week toextend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Brent hasrisen nearly 20% in 2019, supported by the pact and tensions inthe Middle East, especially the row over Iran's nuclearprogramme.

