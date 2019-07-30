Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown

Reuters





By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, on track to close at a two-week high, on optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this week for the first time in more than 10 years, boosting demand expectations in the world's biggest oil user.

Meanwhile, ahead of weekly data, crude oil inventories in the United States were also forecast to have dropped for a seventh straight week.

On its second to last day as the front-month Brent futures for September delivery were up $1.27, or 2.0%, at $64.98 a barrel by 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.40, or 2.5%, to $58.27.

That put both contracts on track to rise for a fourth day in a row to what would be their highest closes since July 15.

"WTI spiked in late trade after passing through $57.50 a barrel, which was a psychological resistance, and $57.64, which was a recent trading high," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Crude oil moved higher today partly due to anticipation of another meaningful inventory draw this week along with tensions that remain escalated in the Strait of Hormuz," said Brian Kessens, senior portfolio manager at energy investment manager Tortoise, noting "the prospect of lower rates and U.S.-China trade talks are buoying economic prospects."

"Regarding the Fed, the market has priced in a 25 basis point cut for Wednesday," Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Economic growth in the United States slowed less than expected in the second quarter, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption but, elsewhere, disappointing economic data has increased concerns about slower growth.

Other analysts said prices were up this week due to technical issues and expectations of bullish U.S. storage reports.

"We believe this week's price advance is attributable to ... some renewed algorithmic related buying ... associated with some positive technical signals," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates, noting the oil complex also appears to be pricing in a bullish U.S. inventory report.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators also meet this week for their first in-person talks since agreeing to a truce to their trade dispute at a Group of 20 meeting last month.

Supply risks are still a concern as tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

