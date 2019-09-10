Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil rises on expectations of extended output cuts



* Prices heading for fifth day of gains

* Brent reaches highest since early August

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday totheir highest levels in almost six weeks on optimism that OPECand other producing countries may agree to extend output cuts tosupport prices.

Brent LCOc1 was up 50 cents or 0.80% at $63.09 a barrel by1116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures CLc1 were up 48 cents, or 0.83%, at $58.33 a barrel.

Brent reached its highest level since Aug. 1, while U.S.crude rose to its highest since July 31.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energyminister and a long-time member of the Saudi delegation to theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), saidthe kingdom's policy would not change and a global deal to cutoil production by 1.2 million barrels per day would bemaintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2602BU

He added that the so-called OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPECand non-OPEC producers including Russia, would be in place forthe long term.

"Clearly, the Kingdom wants higher oil prices ... PrinceAbdulaziz made clear that 'no radical' change in the Saudi oilpolicy is forthcoming", said Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM.

"It will be interesting to see if we get any hint from himwhether the producer group in general and Saudi Arabia inparticular sees the need for deeper production cuts".

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC),which reports on compliance with the cuts, is due to meet onThursday in Abu Dhabi.

There have been concerns about producers' adherence to theagreement as OPEC members Iraq and Nigeria, among others,exceeded their quota in August and Russia also did not fullycomply. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KQ

"Markets will need to see concrete progress on theproduction front, even as the world's economy slows, to sustaingains," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Should oil markets close higher on Tuesday it will be thelongest run of gains since late July but headwinds remain due toU.S.-China trade tensions.

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast on 2019 oil demand growthto 1 million barrels per day (bpd), down 100,000 bpd, but leftits 2020 demand growth estimate broadly unchanged at 1.4 millionbpd. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2611YJ

"Our oil supply-demand outlook for 2020 calls for additionalOPEC production cuts to keep inventories near normal," Goldmananalysts wrote in a note.

In the United States, crude stockpiles are likely to havefallen for a fourth consecutive week last week, a preliminaryReuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, thatcrude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the week to Sept6. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2603LI

