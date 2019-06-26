Oil Rises on Decline in Crude Inventories, Refinery Outage

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and in the broader equity futures which rose after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States and China were close to reaching a trade deal.

WTI crude oil futures were up over 2% in early trading, outpacing Brent, backed reports of a major refinery outage on the U.S. East Coast and last night's industry data that showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected. Philadelphia Energy Solutions is expected to seek to permanently shut its oil refinery in the city after a massive fire caused substantial damage to the complex, two sources familiar with the plans said yesterday. The plant had already declared force majeure on some gasoline supplies following the fire which drove U.S. gasoline futures to hit their highest level since end-May this morning. Futures also saw support from last night's API report which showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 7.5 million barrels last week to 474.5 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decline of 2.5 million barrels. The industry report comes ahead of the official EIA data which is due out later this morning.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and slid nearly 0.50%, inching lower on the final day of trading for the front month contract.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Papua New Guinea's new treasurer put Total, ExxonMobil , Newcrest Mining and their partners on notice that the country wants to extract more benefits from their gas and mining projects. Treasurer Sam Basil said the country also needs better forecasts from Exxon and Total on the expected income flow from a $13 billion plan to double the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Africa Oil Corp. announced that Heads of Terms agreements with the Government of Kenya and joint venture partners, Africa Oil, Tullow Oil plc and Total , have been signed for the development of the oil fields in the South Lokichar Basin.

Reuters - Tullow Oil has delayed the final investment decision (FID) for its Kenya project to 2020 and has not yet sealed a tax deal in Uganda that is vital for the progress of its plans there with Total .

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said it will carry out a new round of final offers for its Enchova and Pampo shallow water oil clusters off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro priced a secondary share offering on Tuesday at 30.25 reais per common share.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - Norway's Oil Ministry said ConocoPhillips will present TOR II field development plan on July 1. The investment is seen at NOK 6 billion ($705 million). Norway's Oil Ministry said TOR II is expected to deliver 60 million BOE and is expected to begin production in 4Q'20.

Mizuho Securities upgraded ConocoPhillips to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - TechnipFMC said it would pay $301.3 million to resolve anti-corruption probes with Brazilian and U.S. authorities, and added it was committed to resolving another probe on its affairs with French authorities.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC has agreed to resolutions with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Staff and the Brazilian authorities (the Federal Prosecution Service, the Comptroller General of Brazil, and the Attorney General of Brazil) to resolve anti-corruption investigations in Brazil and relating to the intermediary, Unaoil. The company has agreed to pay a total of $301.3 million to these authorities to resolve investigations into conduct dating back over a decade ago.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Ensco Rowan announced that it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to $600,000,000 aggregate purchase price, exclusive of accrued interest, of the outstanding notes of EnscoRowan and its wholly owned subsidiaries Ensco International Incorporated and Rowan Companies, Inc. No more than $50,000,000 aggregate purchase price, exclusive of accrued interest, of the company's 7.75% Senior Notes due 2026 will be purchased in the Tender Offers.

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) - Reuters - Valero Energy is restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 180,000-barrel-per-day Memphis, Tennessee, refinery after completing a two-month overhaul on the unit.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners to 'Underperform' from 'Market Perform.'

Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Kinder Morgan can begin work on a $2 billion natural gas pipeline without having the Texas energy regulator approve its proposed route, a state judge ruled. Judge Lora Livingston dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of landowners that challenged the state's pipeline approval process. The lawsuit sought to halt construction on the pipeline, which would carry natural gas from west Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were up a day after Wall Street's major indexes ended in red. European shares rebounded from earlier losses. Most Asian shares fell and gold prices dipped, while the dollar rose over signs the U.S. Federal Reserve will not resort to aggressive interest rate cuts in July. Oil prices rose, boosted by an outage at a major refinery on the U.S. East Coast and drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

