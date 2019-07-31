Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil rises for fifth session as stockpiles fall and market awaits Fed



* U.S. Federal Resrve expected to cut rates

* Libya's Sharara oilfield shut

* U.S.-China trade talks in Shanghai; expectations low (Adds detail, analyst quotes, changes dateline from Tokyo)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a fifth dayon Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. inventories andinvestor expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lowerborrowing costs for the first time since the financial crisismore than a decade ago.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 , the international benchmark foroil prices, were up 40 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.12 a barrel by0842 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 20 cents,or 0.3%, to $58.25 a barrel.

Central bankers in the United States began their two-daymeeting on Tuesday and were expected to cut interest rates, withPresident Donald Trump having reiterated his call for the Fed tomake a large cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1IZ

"The move has long been anticipated and represents a doubleboon for oil prices - on one hand it should encourage U.S. oildemand and on the other it will apply downward pressure on thedollar," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock.

Oil stockpiles fell again last week, along with gasoline anddistillate inventories, data from the American PetroleumInstitute industry group showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 6 million barrels to 443 millionbarrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a dropof 2.6 million barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts. API/S

"The outlook for another draw in U.S. crude inventories andrenewed outages in Libya is supporting oil prices," said UBS oilanalyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, shut downon Tuesday after a problem with a valve on the pipeline linkingit to the Zawiya oil terminal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V925

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, providing anotherbullish catalyst for prices, with the U.S. formally askingGermany to join France and Britain to help to secure the Straitof Hormuz after the seizure of a British tanker by Iran. Germanyhas expressed scepticism about the request. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W13K

BP BP.L finance chief Brian Gilvary said the Britishcompany has not taken any of its oil tankers through the Straitof Hormuz since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of itsvessels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V1L9

Market participants are also closely watching the U.S.-Chinameeting in Shanghai as both countries seek to end a year-longtrade war, though expectations are low for progress aftercombative remarks from President Trump. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

The meeting comes as a survey showed that China's factoryactivity shrank for a third month in a row in July, underliningthe growing strains placed by the trade war on the world'ssecond-biggest economy and one of the biggest oil consumers.

