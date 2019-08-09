Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil rises despite demand growth at decade low



* IEA lowers demand growth forecasts for 2019, 2020

* Supply curbs by OPEC and allies help to support market

* Concerns over U.S.-China trade war cap gains

* Saudi exports to be kept below 7 mln bbls in Aug, Sept-official (Updates prices)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday,supported by expectations of more OPEC production cuts despitethe International Energy Agency (IEA) reporting demand growth atits lowest since the financial crisis of 2008.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.08 at $58.46 a barrelby 1319 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures wereup $1.35 at $53.89.

"Despite a further cut in oil demand growth by the IEA, oilprices are trading marginally higher, as the demand growth cutwas already announced previously by the head of the IEA and theagency still expects larger inventory draws for 2H19," said UBSanalyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The IEA said that global oil demand in the first half of2019 grew at its slowest since 2008, hurt by mounting signs ofan economic slowdown and a ramping up of the U.S.-China tradewar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2551RB

Oil prices have lost more than 20% from peaks reached inApril, putting them in bear territory.

Rystad Energy said the oil market was going "from gloomy togloomier", calling into question the consultancy's own bullishview for the first part of 2020.

"Economic recession risk and further escalation of theU.S.-China trade war are key concerns in the near term. How longOPEC+ is willing to continue to manage production addsuncertainty," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil marketanalysis at Rystad Energy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreedin July to extend their supply cuts until March 2020 to boostoil prices.

Russia's energy ministry said IEA's estimates were largelyin line with its own forecasts and that Moscow had taken intoaccount the possibility of a slowdown in oil demand when itextended an output reduction deal with OPEC. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR4N25302S

"Market focus in oil has clearly shifted. It is squarely onfuture demand rather than on supply," said Harry Tchilinguirian,global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of OPEC, plans to maintain itscrude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day (bpd) inAugust and September to bring the market back to balance andhelp to absorb global oil inventories, a Saudi oil official saidon Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

The United Arab Emirates will also continue to supportactions to balance the oil market, energy minister Suhailal-Mazrouei said in a tweet on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2547I9

