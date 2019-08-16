Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil rises as U.S. retail sales ease recession fears



* Crude prices climb after falling for two days

* But rebound could be "corrective" -analyst

* Market looking for signs of further OPEC output cuts (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose on Fridayfollowing two days of declines, buoyed after data showing anincrease in retail sales in the U.S. helped dampen concernsabout a recession in the world's biggest economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 52 cents, or 0.9%, at $58.75 abarrel at 0352 GMT, after falling 2.1% on Thursday and 3% theprevious day.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 65 cents, or 1.2%, at $55.12 abarrel, having dropped 1.4% the previous session and 3.3% onWednesday.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in July as consumers bought arange of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases,according to data that came a day after a key part of the U.S.Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since June 2007prompting a sell-off in stocks and crude oil. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliablepredictor of looming recessions.

"The rebound has a corrective look about it on thin volumes,rather than a beachhead for an impending rebound," said JeffreyHalley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Overall, U.S. datacontinues to be a bright spot in a dark economic universe."

Gains are likely to be capped after a week of data releasesincluding a surprise drop in industrial output growth in Chinato a more than 17-year low, along with a fall in exports thatsent Germany's economy into reverse in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

"The broader story around global economic growth has been aweak one, or a weakening one and expectations (are for) furtherweakening," Phin Ziebell, senior economist at National AustraliaBank, said by phone.

The price of Brent is still up nearly 10% this year thanksto supply cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a groupknown as OPEC+. In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cutsuntil March 2020 to prop up prices.

"At what point will further output cuts be needed at theback end of this year from OPEC and Russia to keep things goingthe way they are?" Zeibell said, given the broader economicoutlook.

A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated more steps may becoming, saying "Saudi Arabia is committed to do whatever ittakes to keep the market balanced next year".

But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worriesabout the global economy amid the U.S.-China trade dispute anduncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising U.S. stockpiles ofcrude and higher output of U.S. shale oil.

