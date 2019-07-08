Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil rises as tensions around Iran's nuclear programme simmer



* Iran says it will enrich uranium at higher level

* "Be careful", Trump tells Tehran

* Employers added more jobs than expected last month

By Ahmad Ghaddar and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday,boosted by escalating tensions around Iran's nuclear programmeand better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 34 cents by 0908 GMT at$64.57. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 was up 18cents at $57.69 a barrel.

"The weekend was dominated by Iran, with the announcementthat uranium enrichment had breached JCPOA limits being greetedby a chorus of warnings from European states not to pushenrichment too far," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said.

Tehran said on Sunday it will soon boost its uraniumenrichment above a limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal, known asthe JCPOA. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24805J

President Donald Trump, who pulled the United States out ofthe deal last year, warned Iran to be careful.

"If you enrich for one reason and I won't tell you what thatreason is but it's no good. They'd better be careful," he said.

Recent incidents involving oil tankers in the Mideast Gulfas well as the seizure in Gibraltar of a tanker carrying Iranianoil, also supported prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2461KI

"Tensions in the Middle East continued to offer support ...after Iran threatened to capture a British ship as retributionfor UK forces seizing an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar," CantorFitzgerald said in a note.

Strong U.S. economic data also put a floor under prices.U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June, with governmentpayrolls surging, the Labor Department's closely watchedemployment report showed on Friday, suggesting May's sharpslowdown in hiring was probably a one-off. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Employers added 224,000 jobs last month, the most in fivemonths. But the U.S.-China trade war has dampened prospects of globaleconomic growth and oil demand.

However, the lack of concrete progress in resolving theacrimonious trade war between the United States and China meansthe bar could be very high for the U.S. Federal Reserve not tolower borrowing costs at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

Elsewhere, Japan's core machinery orders fell for the firsttime in four months in May, posting the biggest monthly drop ineight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions aretaking a toll on corporate investment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452G8

The owner of Britain's biggest oil pipeline, Ineos, said onSunday it had started to reduce flows on the Forties pipelinesystem to around 150,000 barrels per day until Tuesday to repaira processing unit at Scotland's Kinneil plant. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24802Z

The pipeline system typically pumps around 450,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies this week reduced thenumber of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeksas drillers follow through on plans to cut spending this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430QC

