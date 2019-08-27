Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil rises as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade breakthrough



* Brent, WTI both rise 0.4%

* Trump, China's soothing words settle global markets

* Oil still under pressure as U.S.-China trade disputeremainsopen (Adds chart, updates prices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday afterU.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with Chinaafter positive comments by Beijing, calming nerves after a roundof tit-for-tat tariff hikes had sent markets reeling.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $58.96 abarrel by 0636 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session,dropping for a third day in a row.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 wereup by 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $53.87 a barrel, having also dropped1% on Monday for a fourth day of declines.

Trump on Monday said he believed China was sincere aboutwanting to reach a deal, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He saidChina was willing to resolve the dispute through "calm"negotiations, settling global markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

"For now, the street is in thrall to the President'scomments, with financial markets doing abrupt changes ofdirection on his words that wouldn't look out of place in a Fastand the Furious film," said Jeffrey Halley, senior marketanalyst at OANDA.

Oil prices have fallen around 20% from their highs for 2019reached in April, in part because of worries that the U.S.-Chinatrade conflict is hurting the global economy, which could dentdemand for oil.

China'sCommerce Ministry said last week it would imposeadditional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 productsoriginating from the United States, including crude oil,agricultural products and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies tolook at ways to close operations in China and make products inthe United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

"Unless you believe a trade deal will happen the slowdown inthe global economy continues ... and earnings all over the globewill be under pressure," said Greg McKenna, strategist atMcKenna Macro.

The measures are prompting reactions from Chinese companies,with Sinopec seeking a tariff exemption for importing U.S. oilin the coming months, sources told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M1OC

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories likelyfell last week, while distillate stockpiles rose, a preliminaryReuters poll showed on Monday. EIA/S

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, thatcrude inventories fell 2.1 million barrels in the week to Aug.23.

