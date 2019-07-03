Oil Rises After Larger-Than-Expected Drop in U.S. Crude Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set to kick off the holiday-shortened session mixed to higher, rebounding from yesterday's steep selloff on the backs of strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which rose ahead of a slew of economic data due out later this morning. Trading is expected to be thin today with the equity markets closing at 1pm EST and closed tomorrow for the July 4th U.S. holiday.

WTI crude oil futures were up nearly 1% this morning, trailing Brent, boosted by last night's API report showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories last week. OPEC and its allies' decision to extend output cuts continued to buoy prices while lingering concerns over a slowing economy kept a cap on gains. The EIA report later today is expected to show a 3mm barrel draw in crude stocks.

Natural gas futures jumped over 1% this morning ahead of the inventory data and on new weather forecasts calling for above-seasonal temps still expected for everywhere West of the Rockies.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has begun the non-binding phase for the sale of its Polo Reconcavo onshore oil and gas cluster in the northeastern state of Bahia. During this phase of the process, interested parties are to make non-binding offers for the cluster, which is composed of 14 oilfields. Polo Reconcavo had an average production of 2,800 barrels per day of oil and 588,000 cubic meters of gas in 2018, the company said.

Press Release - Eni (70%) and its partner Vitol (30%) have been awarded rights to Block WB03, located in the medium deep waters of the prolific Tano Basin, offshore Ghana. This result allows Eni to further consolidate its presence in the country.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform.'

Reuters - Total said that the first batches of biofuel had come off the production line at its converted La Mede refinery in the south of France. The biorefinery has a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year. It will produce both biodiesel and biojet fuel for the aviation industry, and Total added it would also produce premium hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), known as renewable diesel.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - On June 27, 2019, EOG Resources entered into a $2.0 billion senior unsecured Revolving Credit Agreement (New Facility) among EOG, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, the financial institutions as bank parties thereto (Banks) and the other parties thereto.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) signed a memorandum of understanding with Baker Hughes on cooperation in the oil and gas sector in the kingdom. The agreement allows the company to explore opportunities, raise efficiency levels, and contribute positive and constructive support for the process of economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of June 2019, the company had an average of 150 drilling rigs operating. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the company had an average of 158 drilling rigs operating.

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2019 was 1,138, up 12 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019, and up 179 from the 959 counted in June 2018. The international offshore rig count for June 2019 was 246, up 6 from the 240 counted in May 2019, and up 51 from the 195 counted in June 2018.

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Shawcor and CES Energy Solutions at 'Sector Perform.'

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Enerflex and Secure Energy Services at 'Outperform.'

Morgan Stanley downgraded Petrofac and Petroleum Geo Services to 'Equal Weight' from 'Overweight.'

DRILLERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Ensco Rowan announced that it will change its name to Valaris plc , effective July 31, 2019. Following its name change, the company's ordinary shares will trade under the new ticker symbol VAL.

REFINERS

Press Release - In connection with the expiration of the Refined Products Throughput Agreement, on July 1, 2019, Holly Energy Partners - Operating, L.P. and HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HollyFrontier , entered into the Fifth Amended and Restated Master Throughput Agreement. The Fifth Amended and Restated Master Throughput Agreement amends and restates in its entirety the Fourth Amended and Restated Master Throughput Agreement, dated effective June 1, 2018.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Reuters - Cheniere Energy produced its first cargo from its second liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi plant in Texas.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TC Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its U.S. midstream assets held by its subsidiary, Columbia Midstream Group, to UGI Energy Services, LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, for approximately $1.275 billion (C$ 1.7 billion). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019 subject to closing adjustments and customary regulatory approvals.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enbridge announced it will be holding Open Seasons on the Express Pipeline Limited Partnership pipeline in Canada, for existing and expanded capacities, for service originating at Hardisty, Alberta, with delivery points on the Express Pipeline LLC pipeline in the United States.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced it has closed the sale of its Canadian Truck Transportation businesses to Trimac Transportation for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million prior to customary closing adjustments, with the potential for additional proceeds depending on the performance of the business over the next several years.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures edged higher ahead of a raft of economic reports, due later in the day. European shares rallied as EU leaders' nomination of IMF chief Christine Lagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of the European Central Bank reinforced expectations of monetary policy easing in the bloc. Most Asian shares weakened and the dollar fell against the Japanese yen as trade optimism faded. Oil prices rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected and gold prices advanced.

