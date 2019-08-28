Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Oil rises after inventory draw eases recession worries



(Corrects headline to say draw not build)

* U.S. oil rises 1.3%, Brent 1.0%

* Inventories fall by 11.1 mln barrels -API

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, withU.S. crude gaining 1.3% after an industry report showedstockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user,fell more than expected, easing worries about economic growthdue to the China-U.S. trade war.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 59 cents, or 1.0%, to$60.10 a barrel by 0652 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crudefutures CLc1 gained 70 cents, or 1.3%, to $55.63 a barrel.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell sharply last week as importsdropped, plummeting by 11.1 million barrels, compared withexpectations for a 2 million-barrel draw, data from industrygroup the American Petroleum Institute (API), showed. API/S

The U.S. government's weekly report is due Wednesday morningand if the official numbers confirm the API data then it will bethe biggest weekly decline in nine weeks. EIA/S

"The mammoth crude inventory draw has, at least for the timebeing, put to rest those U.S. recessionary doom and gloom fearsthat have been hanging over oil markets like a dark cloud," saidStephen Innes, managing partner at Valour Markets.

Still, concerns about global growth amid the raging tradewar between the United States and China, the world's two biggestcrude oil consumers, are likely to cap gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believedChina was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, while ChineseVice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolve thedispute through "calm" negotiations.

On Tuesday, however, concerns about trade resurfaced afterChina's foreign ministry said it had not heard of any recenttelephone call between the United States and China on trade, andthat it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and createconditions for talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Crude oil prices have fallen about 20% from 2019 highs hitin April, partly because of worries that the U.S.-China tradewar is hurting the global economy and could dent oil demand.

"Global recession risks are higher than at any stage sincethe (global financial crisis) and the U.S. is not immune,"Morgan Stanley said.

China'sCommerce Ministry last week said it would imposeadditional tariffs of 5% or 10% on 5,078 products originatingfrom the United States, including crude oil, agriculturalproducts and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies tolook at ways to close operations in China and make products inthe United States.

