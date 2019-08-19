Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 8-Oil rises 2% after attack on Saudi field, stimulus expectations



* Drone attack on Saudi oilfield causes gas fire

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019

* Wall St rallies on stimulus cheer, trade optimism (Updates prices, comments)

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained roughly 2% onMonday after a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemen'sHouthi forces threatened crude supplies and as traders lookedfor signs that top economies would take measures to counteract aglobal slowdown.

Brent crude LCOc1 , the international benchmark for oilprices, settled at $59.74 a barrel, rising $1.10, or 1.88%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 settled at $56.21 a barrel, up $1.34, or 2.44%.

Signs of a slight softening of the trade war between theUnited States and China, including Washington extending areprieve that permits China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL tobuy components from U.S. companies, also helped oil prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

A drone attack by the Houthi group on an oilfield in easternSaudi Arabia on Saturday caused a fire at a gas plant, adding toMiddle East tensions, but state-run Saudi Aramco said oilproduction was not affected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25D064

"The oil market seems to be pricing in again a geopoliticalrisk premium following the weekend drone attacks on SaudiArabia, but the premium might not sustain if it does not resultin any supply disruptions," said Giovanni Staunovo, oil analystfor UBS.

Iran-related tensions appeared to ease after Gibraltarreleased an Iranian tanker it seized in July, with the vesselsailing for Greece, though Tehran warned the United Statesagainst any new attempt to seize the tanker in open seas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O

A rally in equities from growing expectations that globaleconomies would take actions to counteract slowing growth alsohelped oil, which often follows stock prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F30E

"The death of the global economy has been greatlyexaggerated and the market is starting to realize that," saidPhil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

China's announcement of key interest rate reforms over theweekend has fuelled expectations of an imminent reduction incorporate borrowing costs in the struggling economy, boostingshare prices on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

Crude pipelines opening up in the United States, easingbottlenecks that weighed on the U.S. benchmark, supported WTI inparticular.

In the long run, however, more U.S. crude is likely tosuppress prices if the oil heads for storage.

"At some point in time, the fact you have a heavy load ofbarrels come online that wasn't there a few weeks ago, that'sgoing to kill the golden goose," said Bob Yawger, director ofenergy at Mizuho in New York.

Prices gains were limited by a downbeat report by theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) thatstoked concerns about growth in oil demand.

OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2019by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd andindicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR (Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London andJessica Jaganathan in SingaporeEditing by Matthew Lewis and Nick Zieminski)