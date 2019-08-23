Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil prices steadies as markets await Fed steer



* Investors await U.S. policy clues from Fed Chair's speech

* Oil prices on track for second weekly gain (Adds comments, graphics, changes dateline from Singapore)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Friday, ontrack for a weekly gain, with attention focused on a speech byU.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell for news on whether itwill cut interest rates for a second time this year to boost theworld's largest economy.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 , the international benchmark foroil prices, fell 4 cents to $59.88 a barrel by 0813 GMT but wasup about 2.1% on the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 slipped by 5 cents to $55.30, up 0.8% this week.

"For now, it all comes down to Powell's projected bias onFriday. Does he insist on the robustness of the U.S. economy ordoes he highlight the growing downside risks? Investors'interpretation of Powell's policy bias is set to sway markets,"said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

Traders will comb through Powell's speech later on Fridayat a meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming,looking for clues on U.S. rates as economic headwinds strengthenand the U.S. China trade conflict shows no sign ofabating. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I113

Kindling worries about a possible recession, U.S.manufacturing industries registered their first month ofcontraction in almost a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WD

However, oil production cuts from OPEC members and Russia,as well as reduced exports from Iran and Venezuela because ofU.S. sanctions, have continued to support crude prices.

Harry Tchilinguirian, of BNP Paribas, said the market hadsome bearish data, with a rise in Saudi Arabian oil exportswhile Russia's crude output moved above its quota under an OPEC+agreement and Russian state oil major Rosneft ROSN.MM helpedto ship Venezuelan oil to China and India.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have, since Jan. 1,implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day.The alliance, known as OPEC+, renewed the pact in July,extending the curbs to March 2020 to avoid a build-up ofinventories that could hit prices.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Wall Street vs the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2NqdyFy ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>