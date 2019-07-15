Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil prices slip on mixed Chinese economic data, storm impact



* China's Q2 GDP growth slowest in at least 27 years

* But industrial and retail data beat expectations

* Analysts cautious on demand growth amid trade tensions

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday onmixed Chinese economic data and signs that the impact of atropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining wouldbe short-lived.

Chinese industrial output and retail data toppedexpectations, but overall figures showed the country's slowestquarterly economic growth in decades, dimming the outlook forcrude demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G1EN

Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped 12 cents to $66.60 abarrel by 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT), while U.S. crude CLc1 shed 40 cents to $59.81 a barrel.

Crude oil imports from China fell in June for a secondstraight month, but analysts at ANZ bank said China's importsyear-to-date still looked strong. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1TX

China's oil throughput rose to a record 13.07 millionbarrels per day in June, up 7.7% from a year earlier, followingthe start-up of two new large refineries, official data showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0IC

Still, economic growth of just 6.2% in the second quarter of2019 - the weakest in 27 years - highlighted the impact of tradetensions with Washington and raised the possibility that moreincentives might be needed to jump-start the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

"The basic message is that the second half of this year willsee some depletion in global oil inventories but this will befollowed by a dismal 2020, especially the first six months ofnext year," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued tooperate after the storm prompted energy companies to slashoffshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73%, or 1.4 millionbpd. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F06Jurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0NU

"The short-term impact from the storm is going to be felt,but the longer term impact is going to be negligible," said PhilFlynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Easing tensions between the West and the Middle East alsolimited oil futures, Flynn said.

"It seems that some of the concerns that we were close to amilitary conflict with Iran has eased a little bit, so that hasalso weighed on prices," he said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speechon Sunday that Iran was ready to hold talks with the UnitedStates if Washington lifted sanctions and returned to the 2015nuclear deal it quit last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24F0EE

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there remained a"small window" of time to save the Iran nuclear deal as Tehransignalled it would ramp up its nuclear programme. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24E0ER (Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London and FlorenceTan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jan Harvey) ((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com))