Oil prices slip, but supported by hopes trade tensions could ease

* Stocks gain on stimulus cheer, trade optimism

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019

* Coming up: API data on U.S. crude stockpiles at 0830 GMT

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped onTuesday, but losses were limited as equity markets rallied andas traders hoped Sino-U.S. trade tensions would ease.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve thatpermits China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL to buy componentsfrom U.S. companies, in a sign of a slight softening of thetrade war between both countries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

Brent crude LCOc1 had slipped 3 cents, or 0.05%, to $59.71a barrel by 0147 GMT, after rising 1.88% on Monday.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $56.06 abarrel, after gaining 2.44% in the previous session.

The extension sets a very "comforting tone" ahead of nextmonth's U.S.-China trade talks, Stephen Innes, managing partner,VM Markets, said in a note.

"The U.S.-China trade spat has been at the centre of the oilmarket demise, which has sent the global economy to the brink ofrecession and negatively impacted oil demand forecasts," hesaid.

A rally in equity markets around the world from growingexpectations that global economies would take action tocounteract slowing growth also supported oil prices, which oftenfollow stocks. MKTS/GLOB

China's central bank unveiled interest rate reforms whichare expected to lower corporate borrowing costs, while Germany'sright-left coalition government said it would be prepared toditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter apossible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of seven analysts showed thatcrude oil inventories in the United States fell by 1.9 millionbarrels in the week to Aug. 16.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the AmericanPetroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the EnergyInformation Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S.Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data on Tuesday.

Still, prices were weighed down by a report from theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) thatstoked concerns about growth in oil demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR

OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2019by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd andindicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020.

Traders were also watching for signs of tension in theMiddle East after the U.S. called the release of an Iraniantanker at the centre of an angry confrontation between Iran andWashington unfortunate and warned Greece and Mediterranean portsagainst helping the vessel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O