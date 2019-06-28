Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices slip ahead of G20 talks, OPEC meet



* Leaders of G20 countries meet in Japan

* Trade talks between U.S. and China in focus

* Russian President says OPEC deal to be on G20 agenda

* OPEC members plus Russia, others to meet in Vienna

By Jane Chung

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday astraders awaited any update on the Sino-U.S. trade war from ascheduled weekend meeting of the two countries' presidents atthe G20, and eyed next week's OPEC gathering.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 35 cents, or 0.5%, at$66.20 per barrel by 0644 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures weredown 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $59.13 a barrel.

The leaders of the G20 countries meet on Friday and Saturdayin Osaka, Japan, but the most anticipated meeting is betweenU.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping onSaturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y01A

A trade dispute between the world's two biggest economieshas weighed on oil prices, fanning fears that slowing economicgrowth could dent demand for the commodity.

"While there are no expectations of a truce between the twoparties, it will set the scene for the OPEC meeting a couple ofdays later," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Trump said on Wednesday a trade deal with Chinese PresidentXi was possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose U.S.tariffs on most remaining Chinese imports should the twocountries disagree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

"Even if U.S.-China trade talks turn positive, we think OPECwill extend the current production cuts until the end of theyear. However, deeper cuts look unlikely, given the risingsupply issues," ANZ said.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) andsome non-members including Russia, known as OPEC+, will holdmeetings on July 1-2 in Vienna to decide whether to extend theirsupply cuts.

"The market sentiment is that OPEC+ will agree to extendcuts, but after all what matters is how deep the cuts will beand how much Saudi Arabia and Russia will curb," said KimKwang-rae, a commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

OPEC+ members agreed to curb oil output by 1.2 millionbarrels per day from Jan.1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview withthe Financial Times on Thursday that the OPEC-led supply cuthelped stablise oil markets and the future of the output dealwas expected to be on the agenda at the G20 summit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y6CJ

Tensions between the United Sates and Iran have also beenkeeping markets on edge.

A week after U.S. President Donald Trump called off airstrikes on Iran at the last minute, the prospect that Tehrancould soon violate its nuclear commitments has createdadditional diplomatic urgency to find a way out of the crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y2HN

