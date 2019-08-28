Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 8-Oil prices rise than 1% on steep drop in U.S. crude inventories



* Brent, WTI both rise more than $1/bbl

* U.S. weekly crude production hits record 12.5 million bpd- EIA

* Graphic on U.S. inventories: https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7dfqh (Updates prices, market activity and comments)

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices were up more than 1%on Wednesday after data showing a steep fall in U.S. crudestockpiles helped ease worries about weakening oil demand causedby the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures gained $1.09, or 1.8%, at $60.60a barrel by 1:27 p.m. EDT (1727 GMT). West Texas Intermediatecrude CLc1 futures rose $1.02, or 1.9%, to $55.95 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week by 10 millionbarrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of2.1 million barrels, as imports slowed, the Energy InformationAdministration said. EIA/S

"The ongoing trend of narrowing net imports has yielded amassive draw to crude stocks, with imports dropping below 6million barrels per day, and exports jumping above 3 millionbarrels per day," said Matt Smith, director of CommodityResearch at ClipperData.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels,compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a388,000-barrel drop.

"It was an incredibly bullish report, one of the morebullish we've had in a while, with draws across the board and ofcourse the massive crude oil drop, which was generated byanother drop in imports," said John Kilduff, a partner at AgainCapital in New York. That draw down was likely due to a drop inSaudi exports to the U.S, Kilduff said.

A stronger U.S. dollar .DXY , which generally movesinversely with oil prices, limited gains in crude futures,Kilduff said. USD/

Concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China tariffs war ondemand also kept oil prices from rising more.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believedChina was sincere about wanting to reach a trade deal, whileChinese Vice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolvethe dispute through "calm" negotiations.

On Tuesday, however, concerns resurfaced after China'sforeign ministry said it had not heard of any recent telephonecall between the United States and China on trade, and that ithoped Washington could create conditions for talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Crude prices have fallen about a fifth from 2019 highs hitin April, partly because of worries that the trade war ishurting the global economy and could dent oil demand.

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday lowered its price outlook forthe rest of the year for Brent to around $60 per barrel from $65and for U.S. crude to $55 per barrel from $58 as it downgradedits demand growth forecast for this year and next. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25N0QU

For a factbox on oil price forecasts click urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O24P

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CHART: Brent oil may extend gains into $60.44-$60.72 range L3N25O06W GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7mC9g CHART: U.S. oil signals mixed L3N25O0TN ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>