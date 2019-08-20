Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism



* U.S. softens stance on Huawei buying tech components

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019

* Analysts say U.S. crude stocks likely fell 1.9 mln barrels

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices edged up onTuesday on optimism U.S.-China trade tensions will ease and onhopes major economies will take stimulus measures to ward off apotential economic slowdown that could hit oil demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 had risen 8 cents to $59.82 a barrel by0652 GMT, after climbing 1.88% on Monday.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 9 cents at $56.30 a barrel, aftergaining 2.44% in the previous session.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve thatpermits China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL to buy componentsfrom U.S. companies, signalling a slight softening of the tradeconflict between the world's two largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

The extension sets a very "comforting tone" ahead of nextmonth's U.S.-China trade talks, Stephen Innes, managing partnerof VM Markets, said in a note.

"The U.S.-China trade spat has been at the centre of the oilmarket demise, which has sent the global economy to the brink ofrecession and negatively impacted oil demand forecasts," hesaid.

A rally in equity markets around the world on growingexpectations that global economies will take action againstslowing growth also supported crude prices. MKTS/GLOB

China's new lending reference rate was set slightly lower onTuesday after the central bank announced interest rate reformsdesigned to reduce corporate borrowing costs, while Germany'sright-left coalition government said it would be prepared toditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter apossible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of seven analysts revealedexpectations that crude oil inventories in the United Statesfell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Aug. 16.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the AmericanPetroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the EnergyInformation Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S.Department of Energy. EIA/SAPI/S

"An unexpected rise, (could) possibly (take) the wind out ofoil's sails, if only temporarily," said Jeffrey Halley, a seniormarket analyst at OANDA.

The API is scheduled to release its data on Tuesday.

Still, prices were weighed down by a report from theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) thatstoked concerns about oil demand growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR

Traders were also watching for signs of tension in theMiddle East after the United States called the release of anIranian tanker at the centre of a confrontation between Iran andWashington unfortunate, warning Greece and Mediterranean portsagainst helping the vessel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O