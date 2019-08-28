Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories



By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesdayafter industry data showing a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crudesomewhat eased worries about subdued demand due to theChina-U.S. trade war.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 70 cents to $60.21 abarrel by 0858 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 gained 83 cents to $55.76 a barrel.

The two benchmarks are headed for monthly losses of around8% and 5%, respectively, weighed down by trade barriers betweenthe world's two biggest oil consumers.

U.S. crude stockpiles plummeted by 11.1 million barrels lastweek as imports dropped, compared with expectations for a2-million-barrel draw, data from the American PetroleumInstitute (API), an industry group, showed. API/S

"Overnight, the energy complex was given a shot of bullishadrenaline by a supportive API report," PVM analysts said in anote.

The U.S. government's weekly inventory report is due at 1430GMT. If the official numbers confirm the API data, it would bethe biggest weekly decline in nine weeks. EIA/S

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believedChina was sincere about wanting to reach a trade deal, whileChinese Vice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolvethe dispute through "calm" negotiations.

On Tuesday, however, concerns resurfaced after China'sforeign ministry said it had not heard of any recent telephonecall between the United States and China on trade, and that ithoped Washington could create conditions for talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Crude prices have fallen about a fifth from 2019 highs hitin April, partly because of worries that the trade war ishurting the global economy and could dent oil demand.

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday lowered its price outlook forthe rest of the year for Brent to around $60 per barrel from $65and for U.S. crude to $55 per barrel from $58 as it downgradedits demand growth forecast for this year and next. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25N0QU

