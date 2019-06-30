Oil prices rise more than 1 pct after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than $1 abarrel on Monday after Russia agreed with Saudi Arabia to extendsupply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPECmeeting this week.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCoc1 for Septembertouched an intraday high of $66.14 a barrel and were up 89cents, or 1.4%, at $65.63 a barrel by 1117 GMT.

U.S. crude futures for August CLc1 rose 88 cents, or 1.5%, to $59.35 a barrel after earlier hitting a peak of $60.10, thehighest in over five weeks.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC), Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+,meet on July 1-2 to discuss supply cuts, which have been curbingoil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the dealwould be extended in its current form and with the same volumes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2400JV

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday thatthe deal would most likely be extended by nine months and nodeeper reductions were needed.

"While this needs to be ratified by the remaining members ofthe OPEC+ group, this appears to be a fait accompli," ANZanalysts said in a note.

Oil prices have come under renewed pressure in recent monthsfrom rising U.S. supplies and a slowing global economy.

