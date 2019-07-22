Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker



* Ship's capture raises fear of supply disruptions in Gulf

* Force majeure lifted on exports from biggest Libyan oilfield

* 2019 demand outlook cut, but scope for improvement -Goldman

* GRAPHIC: Iran seizes UK-flagged tanker https://tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Noah Browning

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday onconcerns that Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week maylead to supply disruptions in the energy-rich Gulf.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 79 cents, or 1.26%, to$63.26 a barrel by 1225 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up74 cents, or 1.33%, at $56.37 a barrel.

Last week, WTI fell over 7% and Brent lost more than 6%.

"The events in the Gulf have definitely taken the marketinto more bullish territory in today's trading," said ErikNorland, senior economist at CME Group.

"But that doesn't mean markets will continue to go higher,and previous incidents in the Gulf haven't driven up prices much- suggesting that investors' calculus, rightly or wrongly, isthat a war is not very likely."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had captureda British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf in response toBritain's seizure of an Iranian tanker earlier this month.

The move has increased the fear of potential supplydisruptions in the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf, through which flows about one-fifth of the world's oil supplies,but no major escalation with Britain or the United Statesappears imminent. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

"In the cat and mouse game that Iran is playing with theU.S., it is taking calculated risks," Harry Tchilinguirian,global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the ReutersGlobal Oil Forum.

"So far the U.S. is not taking the bait."

Capping gains, force majeure was lifted on loadings of crudeon Monday at Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest,whose closure since Friday had caused an output loss of about290,000 barrels per day (bpd). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1CH046

Meanwhile, data late last week showed shipments of crudefrom Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, fell to a1-1/2-year low in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3YE

Speculative money is flowing back into oil in response tothe escalating dispute between Iran, the United States and otherWestern nations, along with signs of falling supply.

The Iranian capture of the ship in the global oil trade'smost important waterway was the latest escalation in threemonths of confrontation with the West that began when new,tighter U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect at the start of May.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their combinedfutures and options positions on U.S. crude for a second weekand increased their positions in Brent crude as well, accordingto data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission andthe Intercontinental Exchange. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K5SQ

Goldman Sachs on Sunday lowered its forecast of growth inoil demand for 2019 to 1.275 million bpd, citing disappointingglobal economic activity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1CL

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Iran seizes tanker https://tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>