Oil prices rise for fifth day after U.S. stocks decline

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, buoyed by a bigger than expected drop in U.S. inventories and as investors awaited a widely expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the first in more than 10 years.

Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $65.05 a barrel by 0044 GMT.

Still U.S. inventories have been falling in recent weeks suggesting demand concerns are overstated.

Stocks fell again last week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

"There is a definitive seasonal trend emerging as inventory draws continue to beat analysts' expectations by a mile suggesting analysts have grossly underestimated consumption and the breadth of seasonal demand this year," VM Markets Pte said in a note.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 890,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1 million-barrel gain, the API data showed.

Central bankers in the United States began their two-day meeting on Tuesday and were expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.