UPDATE 3-Oil prices rise, but economic worries loom



* Survey finds expansion of China's services sector

* U.S. manufacturing contracted in August - data

* Trumps warns he will be tougher on Beijing if trade talksdrag (Updates prices, adds comment)

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday,boosted by a wider market pickup on positive news from China'sservices sector, after three days of losses on lingering fearsabout a weakening global economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 46 cents, or 0.79%, at $58.72 abarrel by 1108 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 gained 58 cents, or 1.08%, at $54.52 a barrel.

U.S. data released on Wednesday showed manufacturingactivity contracted in August for the first time in three years,while euro zone activity shrank for a seventh month.

Global markets rebounded after a private survey showed thatactivity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pacein three months in August as new orders rose, prompting thebiggest increase in hiring in over a year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

China is the world's second-largest oil consumer and largestimporter.

But U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned he wouldbe "tougher" on Beijing in a second term if trade talks draggedon, compounding market fears that trade disputes between the twocountries could trigger a U.S. recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FT

"The bullish bandwagon seen earlier this year will not bemaking another appearance," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVMsaid.

"Spearheading these dimming prospects (are) ... coolingglobal economic activity and intensifying trade tensions. Theworld economy is slowing and nowhere is this pullback inactivity more apparent than in the manufacturing sector."

Citi cut its Brent forecasts for the third and fourthquarters by about $10 a barrel to $62 and $64 respectively, andexpects the benchmark to fall to $53 by the end of 2020. Brentis about 23% lower than its peak for this year in April.

"Whether it be scant progress in U.S.-China trade talks orsurvey data like the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey yesterdaythat fell in contractionary territory, the economic news flow isnot helping to lift market spirits," said Harry Tchilinguirian,global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

Data due this week on U.S. oil inventory levels will bedelayed by a day to Wednesday and Thursday because of the U.S.Labor Day holiday on Monday.

U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have declined for athird straight week, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. EIA/S

In a possible sign of an easing to months of tension in theenergy-rich Gulf, Iranian state television reported on Wednesdaythat Tehran would free seven crew members of the detainedBritish-flagged tanker Stena Impero.

The vessel was seized two weeks after Britain detained anIranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar which was releasedin August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V20B (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing byDale Hudson and David Evans) ((Noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427714))