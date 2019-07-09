Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise as data shows bigger-than-expected fall in US stockpiles



* Brent climbs 1% to nearly $65 a barrel, WTI up 1.4%

* U.S. stockpiles fall more than forecast -API

* Interactive graphic on stockpiles: https://tmsnrt.rs/2XkQF8

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, ledby U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S.stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concernsabout oversupply amid global trade tensions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 had climbed 81cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 61cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and bigproducers such as Russia have honoured commitments to cutoutput.

Investors have also been on the lookout for any signs thatunrelenting production from the United States is being consumed.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than forecast last week,while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocksbuilt, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute(API) showed on Tuesday. API/S

Crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week toJuly 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analyst expectations fora decrease of 3.1 million barrels, according to the data.

Official figures from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due later on Wednesday.

"Prices are finely balanced right now as investors awaitfresh stimulus," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst atFOREX.com. "The stimulus could come in the form of a sharpchange in U.S. crude oil inventories."

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns aboutglobal economic growth amid growing signs of harm from theU.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year.Lower economic growth typically means reduced demand forcommodities such as oil. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

"Global economic growth remains under pressure, with thelatest manufacturing surveys weakening," NAB said in a note.

"This is likely to impact demand for commodities, althoughstimulus measures may in some cases support commodity demand,"NAB said, citing China as an example.

Still, U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise to arecord of 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 from thehigh of 10.96 million bpd last year, the EIA's Short Term EnergyOutlook said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0SI

OPEC and allied producers led by Russia agreed last week toextend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Brent hasrisen nearly 20% in 2019, supported by the pact and tensions inthe Middle East, especially the row over Iran's nuclearprogramme.

GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 https://tmsnrt.rs/2XlX17b