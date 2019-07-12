Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Oil prices rise amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Middle East tensions



(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Brent hit an intraday high of$67.65 on Thursday, not $67.52)

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as U.S.oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half theiroutput in the face of a tropical storm and as tensions continuedin the Middle East.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at$66.89 per barrel by 0115 GMT. The international benchmarksettled down 0.7% on Thursday after hitting its highest sinceMay 30 at $67.65 a barrel.

By Thursday, oil companies in the Gulf of Mexico had cut more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of output, or 53% ofthe region's production, due to Tropical Storm Barry. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0AP

The storm was forecast to become a category one hurricanewith at least 74-mile-per hour (119 km-per-hour) winds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0N7

"Brent crude oil ... extended its gains as storms in theGulf of Mexico halted production of oil and U.S. oil inventoriescontinued to recede more than expected," ANZ Bank said in anote.

U.S. crude oil inventories have decreased for fourconsecutive weeks. U.S. crude stocks fell 9.5 million barrels inthe week to July 5, the Energy Information Administration (EIA)said, a drop that was more than triple the 3.1 million-barreldraw expected by analysts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B07W

Meanwhile, Iran's alleged attempt to block a British-ownedtanker heightened tensions in the Middle East in the wake ofattacks on tankers and the downing of U.S. drone by Iran inJune. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24C4PP

"While a full-scale military conflict remains the leastlikely scenario, the strong increases for cost of insurance willmake for a most costly transportation of crude and see newroutes explored, delaying crude arrivals," said Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

But a lower 2020 oil demand outlook from the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries kept price gains in check.OPEC said the world would need 29.27 million bpd of crude fromits 14 members in 2020, down 1.34 million bpd this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1ZH05W (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford) ((jane.chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5667; ReutersMessaging: jane.chung.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))