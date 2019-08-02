Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil prices rebound more than 2% after plunge on Trump's tariff vow



* Brent crude up $1.50, fell over 7% on Thursday

* Trump to impose new tariffs from Sept. 1

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 2% onFriday, regaining ground after their biggest falls in years onU.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose more tariffs onChinese imports.

The move, due to take effect on Sept. 1, would intensify atrade war between the world's top two economies and crudeconsumers that has disrupted global supply chains and roiledfinancial markets.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 slumped more than 7% onThursday, their steepest drop in more than three years. U.S.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 fell nearly8% to post their biggest drop in more than four years.

This ended a fragile rally built on steady drawdowns in U.S.inventories even though global demand looked shaky due to thetrade dispute.

Brent futures rose $1.60, or 2.64%, to $62.10 a barrel by1045 GMT on Friday. WTI futures gained $1.25, or 2.32%, to$55.20 a barrel.

"Given the latest turn in U.S.-Sino trade relations,sustaining this uplift may be subject to how China chooses torespond to President Trump's new tariff initiative", HarryTchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London,told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"The rise in oil prices may be simply the result of atechnical bounce back from an oversold close yesterday".

Trump said on Thursday he would impose a 10% tariff on $300billion of Chinese imports and could raise tariffs further ifChina's President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly tostrike a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

The announcement extends Trump's tariffs to nearly all ofChina's imports into the United States.

China warned it would not accept any "intimidation orblackmail" and pledged countermeasures should the tariffs gointo effect. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The U.S. economy expanded by 2.1% in the second quarter,government data showed on July 26, which beat economists'expectations, though it was lower than first quarter growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

Still, there are some signs of the economic toll of thetrade dispute between the United States and China, which thisweek reported slowing manufacturing activity in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0FQ

U.S. manufacturing activity also slipped last month,dropping to a near three-year low, and construction spendingfell in June as investment in private construction projectstumbled to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years, data showed onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W1OY

