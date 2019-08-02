Oil Prices Rebound After Dropping on Trump's Tariff Threat

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a mixed start, tracking gains in the crude complex while weaker index futures capped a lid on gains as investors digested key employment data along with news of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

In company news, Exxon Mobil rose 1% in the pre-market after reporting 73 cents per share for the second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 66 cents a share. The results included a 12 cents a share benefit from a tax-rate change while revenue came in above forecasts. However, the company reported a 21% drop in quarterly profit, hit by weaker natural gas prices , lower refining profits, and a loss in its U.S. chemicals business.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are up over 2%, regaining some ground after their biggest falls in years on U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports. Thursday's slide ended a fragile rally built on steady drawdowns in U.S. inventories, even though global demand looked shaky due to the trade dispute. "The rise in oil prices may be simply the result of a technical bounce back from an oversold close," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, referring to Thursday's tumble.

Natural gas futures are off ~2% this morning. Weekly storage data out yesterday put working gas down to only a (4.5%) discount vs the 5 year average.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron reported earnings of $4.3 billion ($2.27 per share - diluted) for second quarter 2019, compared with $3.4 billion ($1.78 per share - diluted) in the second quarter of 2018. Included in the current quarter were earnings of $740 million associated with the Anadarko merger termination fee and a non-cash tax benefit of $180 million related to a reduction in the Alberta, Canada corporate income tax rate. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the 2019 second quarter by $15 million. The company also reported share repurchases of $1.0 billion in second quarter

Press Release - ExxonMobil announced estimated second quarter 2019 earnings of $3.1 billion, or $0.73 per share assuming dilution, compared with $4 billion a year earlier. Earnings included a favorable identified item of about $500 million, or $0.12 per share assuming dilution, reflecting the impact of a tax rate change in Alberta, Canada. Capital and exploration expenditures were $8.1 billion, up 22 percent from the prior year, reflecting key investments in the Permian Basin.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras handily beat second quarter profit estimates thanks in large part to billions of reais in asset sales that were finalized. In a securities filing, Petrobras said second quarter net profit came to 18.87 billion reais ($4.92 billion). That was well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 8.06 billion reais at current exchange rates.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners, L.P, a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell , reported net income attributable to the partnership of $115 million for the second quarter of 2019, which equated to $0.38 per common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the partnership of $187 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Imperial Oil announced second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The company reported net income of $1,212 million, including a $662 million benefit from the Alberta corporate tax rate change; Highest second quarter production in over 25 years, including record second quarter production at Kearl; Cash generated from operations of $1 billion; $2 billion in the first six months, the highest since 2014; and, Returned $515 million to shareholders; renewed share purchase program for another year. Dividends paid and share purchases totalled $515 million in the second quarter of 2019, including the purchase of about 9.8 million shares for $368 million. Under the 12-month program that ended on June 26, 2019, the company purchased 40.4 million shares for $1.6 billion, the maximum allowable.

Press Release - Imperial Oil declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.

U.S. E&PS

Macquarie Research upgraded Antero Resources to 'Neutral' from 'Underperform.'

MUFG Securities Americas downgraded Antero Resources to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - California Resources reported net income attributable to common stock of $12 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss was $14 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. During the second quarter of 2019, CRC repurchased $58 million in face value of CRC's Second Lien Notes for $45 million, bringing the aggregate face value of Second Lien Notes repurchased since issuance to approximately $260 million. Total net debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $5.1 billion.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EOG Resources reported second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $697 million, or $1.20 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $2.7 billion. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2019 was $762 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $795 million, or $1.37 per share, for the same prior year period. EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019, one percent more than the same prior year period despite a 12 percent decline in the NYMEX WTI benchmark price.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas reported financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019. Extraction reported net income of $43.4 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter, driven primarily by a $73.5 million gain on commodity derivatives. This compared to a net income of $8.8 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $153.1 million for the second quarter, down 19% year-over-year and down 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDAX was $129.3 million for the second quarter, down 16% year-over-year and down 6% sequentially. During the second quarter, Extraction repurchased 25.2 million shares of its common stock for $100.0 million, bringing the total number of shares repurchased under its previously announced common stock repurchase program to 38.2 million shares for $163.2 million, which fulfilled the Company's previously announced repurchase program.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gulfport Energy reported financial and operational results for the three-months and six-months ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on its 2019 activities. For the second quarter of 2019, Gulfpor t report ed net income of $235.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, on revenues of $459.0 million. For the second quarter of 2019, EBITDA was $216.8 million, cash provided by operating activity was $123.9 million and cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities $164.2 million. As of August 1, 2019, the Company had repurchased 3.8 million shares totaling approximately $30 million during 2019.

Press Release - Noble Energy announced second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The Company reported a second quarter net loss attributable to Noble Energy of $10 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Net income including noncontrolling interest was $8 million. Excluding items impacting comparability, the Company generated an adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share attributable to Noble Energy for the quarter of $49 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDAX was $589 million, and cash provided by operating activities was $564 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the company's second quarter results. Second quarter 2019 production totaled 3.2 million Boe and averaged 34,965 Boe per day, a 66% increase from the prior year. Oil and gas sales in the second quarter increased 37% from the prior year to $149.8 million. Net income in the second quarter was $44.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter was $45.5 million or $0.12 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $110.8 million in the second quarter, a 57% increase from the prior year or 6% increase sequentially. The company spent $10.5 million on senior note repurchases and $22.0 million on ground game acquisitions and associated development during the second quarter.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that Michael Reger, Northern's Founder, President and Chairman Emeritus, is departing the company to pursue opportunities outside the Williston Basin. The departure is amicable and Mr. Reger will remain Chairman Emeritus. In addition, Mr. Reger will be available to assist Northern in the transition under a consulting arrangement through March 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - SM Energy announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. The company reported net income of $50.4 million; EPS was $0.45 per diluted common share, and adjusted EPS was $0.01 per diluted common share; net cash provided by operating activities was $259.9 million and adjusted EBITDAX was $263.0 million, up 41% sequentially (adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures; see below for definition and reconciliation).

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas announced solid operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 with liquids production growth of 142%, strong market diversification gains of $16 million and continued low costs. The company generated adjusted funds flow of $82.8 million ($0.44/share) for the first half of 2019, and $32.8 million ($0.18/share) for the second quarter. Adjusted funds flow exceeded net capital expenditures by $6 million in the first half of 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Bonavista Energy reported to shareholders its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, the company generated adjusted funds flow of $40.5 million, allocating $35.3 million to our exploration and development program. The company produced 61,186 boe per day with approximately 2,000 boe per day, curtailed due to turnaround activity and approximately 2,000 boe per day curtailed due to delays in development caused by excessive rainfall and shut-ins due to uneconomic natural gas prices. Current production is approximately 64,000 boe per day.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Parex Resources announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The company reported: Funds flow provided by operations of $151.0 million ($1.03 (or CAD $1.38) per share basic); Capital expenditures of $48.7 million in the period compared to $100.6 million in the comparative period of 2018. Capital expenditures were funded from FFO. Parex expects to invest approximately $200-230 million in capital projects in 2019; Utilized a portion of free cash flow of $102.2 million to purchase 4,725,000 of the Company's common shares for a total cost of $75.4 million (average price of CAD$21.51/share) pursuant to the Company's normal course issuer bid program; Quarterly production of 52,252 barrels of oil equivalent per day (98% crude oil), representing a production per share increase of 6% over the previous quarter ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 30% over the prior year comparative period; Earned net income of $101.5 million ($0.69 per share basic) compared to net income of $82.0 million ($0.54 per share basic) in Q1 2019; Generated an operating netback of $41.25 per boe and FFO netback of $31.92 per boe from an average Brent price of $68.52 per barrel; Working capital was $240.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $207.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $66.1 million at June 30, 2018. The Company has an undrawn syndicated bank credit facility of $200.0 million; and Participated in drilling 11 gross (7.10 net) wells in Colombia resulting in 10 oil wells and 1 suspended well, for a success rate of 90%.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services and Trican Well Service to 'Outperform' from 'Strong Buy.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Fluor announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter was a net loss attributable to Fluor of $555 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, compared to ne t earnings of $115 million, or $0.81 per diluted share a year ago. Consolidated segment loss for the quarter was $573 million compared to a profit of $194 million a year ago. Second quarter revenue was $4.1 billion compared to $4.9 billion last year. During the quarter, the company generated $109 million in cash from operating activities, and paid out $29 million in dividends.

Jefferies downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Noble reported a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (second quarter) of $152 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, on total revenues of $293 million. Results for the second quarter included the following items: A charge totaling $100 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, related to the Paragon Offshore litigation; A net gain totaling $34 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, relating to the release of reserves for tax positions following the settlement of the examination of the Company's U.S. tax returns for the years ended December 31, 2010, and 2011.

Wells Fargo downgraded Valaris to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

Canaccord Genuity downgraded AltaGas to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Buckeye Partners reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Buckeye was $90.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $91.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $214.3 million compared to $254.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Buckeye's second quarter 2019 results were impacted by the sale of the partnership's equity interest in VTTI B.V. and the sale of the package of domestic pipeline and terminal assets. These divested assets contributed $43.0 million to second quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA.

Press Release - Enbridge reported second quarter 2019 financial results and provided a quarterly business update. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1,736 million or $0.86 per common share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1,071 million or $0.63 per common share in the second quarter of 2018, both including the impact of a number of unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors, and adjusted earnings of $1,349 million or $0.67 per common share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1,094 million or $0.65 per common share in the second quarter of 2018.

Press Release - Enbridge announced it will be holding an open season for transportation services on the Canadian Mainline pipeline system. Enbridge is seeking to have Canadian Mainline contracting take effect on July 1, 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Following completion of the Line 3 Replacement project, Mainline capacity will be 3.225 million bpd, of which up to 2.9 million bpd will be contracted with the remaining 325 kbpd remaining in spot service.

Mizuho Securities initiated coverage of NuStar Energy at 'Neutral.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter earnings of $664 million, a 170 percent increase over the same period of the prior year, were positively impacted by a deferred tax recovery related to the enactment of Bill 3 Job Creation Tax Cut Act, which will reduce the Alberta corporate tax rate from 12 percent to eight percent over a four-year period. Cash flow from operating activities of $661 million for the second quarter, a 10 percent increase over the same period in 2018, was primarily due to increased operating results, changes in non-cash working capital, and the impact from the adoption of IFRS 16, offset by a decrease in distributions from equity accounted investees. On a per share (basic) basis, cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter increased by eight percent compared to the same period in the prior year. The company declared and paid dividends of $0.19 per common share in April 2019 and $0.20 per common share in May and June 2019 for the applicable record dates.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded Phillips 66 Partners to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'

Press Release - Seadrill Partners received an early termination notice for the West Vencedor contract offshore Cote d'Ivoire prior to its commencement which was expected in Q3 2019. The unit had recently completed its work in Myanmar and will now stay in Southeast Asia to be marketed for additional opportunities.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners reported net income attributable to the partnership of $115 million for the second quarter of 2019, which equated to $0.38 per common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the partnership of $187 million. Total cash available for distribution was $162 million, approximately $22 million higher than the prior quarter. The financial results of the quarter were largely driven by the increased distribution related to the Colonial and Explorer acquisition, which offset lower revenues related to the expiration of a contract on the Zydeco system and planned producer turnarounds in the Gulf of Mexico. The Board of Directors of the general partner previously declared a cash distribution of $0.430 per limited partner unit for the second quarter of 2019.

UBS downgraded Western Midstream Partners to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to hit China with fresh 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports rattled the equity markets worldwide. Wall Street futures traded lower, while European stocks posted their biggest drop of 2019 and Asian equities also ended in the red. Oil prices rebounded after a 7% drop in the previous session. The dollar index fell from 26-month highs. Spot gold prices were down on profit booking. Later in the day, investors will focus on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls, factory sales and trade balance data.

