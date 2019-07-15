Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil prices nudge up on Chinese economic data



* China's Q2 GDP growth slowest in at least 27 years

* But industrial and retail data beat expectations

* Analysts cautious on demand growth amid trade tensions

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly onMonday as Chinese industrial output and retail data toppedexpectations but gains were capped by overall figures showingthe country's slowest quarterly economic growth in decades.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 40 cents, or 0.6%, to$67.12 a barrel by 0923 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 was up 19cents, or 0.32%, at $60.40 a barrel.

Both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gainsin three weeks on cuts in U.S. oil production and diplomatictensions in the Middle East.

Asian and early European trading was boosted by the morepositive Chinese economic data, which may indicate early successin government stimulus efforts and potentially more oil demandin the world's number two economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G1EN

Analysts at ANZ bank said China's crude oil importsyear-to-date still looked impressive, even as imports fell inJune for a second straight month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1TX

"We believe additional crude oil quota (given) to privaterefiners should keep imports upbeat in H2 2019," they said.

China's crude oil throughput rose to a record of 13.07million barrels per day in June, up 7.7% from a year earlier,following the start-up of two new, large refineries, officialdata showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0IC

Still, economic growth of just 6.2% in the second quarter of2019 -- the worst in 27 years -- signalled the impact of tradetensions with Washington and raised the possibility that moreincentives might be needed to jumpstart the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0MX

Despite a truce agreed between the Chinese and U.S.presidents last month, the trade war remains unresolved.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency said in itsmonthly report on Friday that abundant output and sluggishgrowth would leave oil markets increasingly over-supplied goinginto 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D1SZ

"As far as 2019 is concerned, the more cautious demandstance is now well established in the market and across mostforecasters," consultancy JBC energy said in a note.

Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued tooperate, although the storm has slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexicocrude output by 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24F06Jurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0NU

In the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said ina televised speech on Sunday that Iran is ready to hold talkswith the United States if Washington lifts sanctions and returnsto the 2015 nuclear deal it quit last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24F0EE

Meanwhile Britain has offered to facilitate the release ofthe detained Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 if Tehran gaveguarantees that it would not go to Syria. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24E0ER

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by KirstenDonovan) ((Noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com))