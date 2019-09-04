Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices nudge up, but economic worries loom



* Survey finds expansion of China's services sector

* U.S. manufacturing contracted in August - data

* Trumps warns he will be tougher on Beijing if trade talksdrag (Updates prices, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices recovered some groundon Wednesday, boosted by a wider market pickup on positive newsfrom China's services sector, after three days of losses onfears about a weakening global economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 15 cents, or 0.26%, at $58.41 abarrel by 0850 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 gained 24 cents, or 0.44%, at $54.18 a barrel.

U.S. data released on Wednesday showed manufacturingactivity contracted in August for the first time in three years,while euro zone activity shrank for a seventh month.

Global markets rebounded on Wednesday after a private surveyshowed that activity in China's services sector expanded at thefastest pace in three months in August as new orders rose,prompting the biggest increase in hiring in over a year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

China is the world's second-largest oil consumer and largestimporter.

But U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned he wouldbe "tougher" on Beijing in a second term if trade talks draggedon, compounding market fears that trade disputes between theUnited States and China could trigger a U.S. recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FT

"The bullish bandwagon seen earlier this year will not bemaking another appearance," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVMsaid.

"Spearheading these dimming prospects (are) ... coolingglobal economic activity and intensifying trade tensions. Theworld economy is slowing and nowhere is this pullback inactivity more apparent than in the manufacturing sector."

Citi cut its Brent forecasts for the third and fourthquarters by about $10 a barrel to $62 and $64 respectively, andexpects the benchmark to fall to $53 by the end of 2020. Brentis about 23% lower than its peak for this year in April.

"Next year the curtailment of demand growth coming fromlower GDP (gross domestic product) growth expectations andcontinuation of the U.S.-China trade war could shave more oildemand from the market," Citi analysts wrote.

Data due this week on U.S. oil inventory levels will bedelayed by a day to Wednesday and Thursday because of the U.S.Labor Day holiday on Monday.

U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have declined for athird straight week, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. EIA/S

On the supply side, Venezuela's oil exports fell in Augustto their lowest in 2019, internal reports and Refinitiv Eikondata showed, following tougher U.S. sanctions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O1PT