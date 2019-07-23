Oil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday,extending gains after an industry group reported a much biggerthan expected drop in U.S. inventories, while the U.S. Navy saidit may have downed a second Iranian drone last week.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 24 cents, or 0.4%, at$64.07 a barrel by 0049 GMT, after rising nearly 1% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 were up 22 cents,or 0.4%, a barrel, having risen about 1% in the previoussession.

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected in the week toJuly 19, declining by 11 million barrels to 449 million, thetrade group American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

That compared with analysts' expectations of a decrease of 4million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04MU00

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by448,000 barrels, although gasoline stocks rose by 4.4 millionbarrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters pollfor a 730,000-barrel decline.

The U.S. government's official figures are due Wednesdaymorning. [EIA/S ]

Signs of rising tensions in the Middle East offset a weakerglobal growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund,which had kept prices largely flat for much of Tuesday'ssession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0VU

Iran's capture of a British oil tanker last week sparkedworries about supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz,through which about a fifth of the world's oil flows.

The United States had said a Navy ship "destroyed" a dronethere after it threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had noinformation about losing a drone.

"We are confident we brought down one drone, we may havebrought down a second," General Kenneth McKenzie told CBS Newsin an interview. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

The U.S. warship Boxer may have brought down a second dronelast week, a U.S. official told Reuters on the condition ofanonymity, although it was still to be confirmed.

The tensions come as the United States aims to cut offIran's oil exports and against the backdrop of supply cuts ledby the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries sincethe start of the year to prop up prices.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 png https://tmsnrt.rs/2XlX17b ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>