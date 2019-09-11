Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Oil prices gain after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles



* U.S. crude inventories fall 7.2 mln barrels -API

* Official EIA figures due later on Wednesday

* Graphic on inventories: https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7dfqh (Adds charts, graphic, comment, updates prices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices traded higher onWednesday after an industry report said U.S. crude stockpilesfell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts in aReuters poll had forecast.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 51 cents, or 0.6%, to$62.89 a barrel by 0405 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI)futures CLc1 were up 54 cents, or 0.9%, to $57.94 a barrel.

Prices had ended lower on Tuesday, squeezed by speculationof sanctions-hit Iranian crude returning to the market followingU.S. President Donald Trump's move to fire national securityadviser John Bolton, a noted Iran policy hawk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2610W0

But they rebounded after American Petroleum Institute (API)data late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocksfell last week, while distillate stocks built. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04O700

"Oil should remain supported in Asian trading, mostlysupported by the overnight API crude inventory data," saidJeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The API numbers had U.S. crude inventories down by 7.2million barrels in the week ended Sept. 6 to 421.9 million,compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll of adecrease of 2.7 million barrels. API/S

Halley said he was expecting a drawdown of 4.8 millionbarrels when official numbers are released by the EnergyInformation Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday. EIA/S

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by1.4 million barrels, the API said, while refinery crude runsrose by 208,000 barrels per day.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels, the industrygroup said, compared with analysts' expectations of an847,000-barrel decline in a Reuters poll.

Prices had risen sharply before Bolton's removal, boostedafter Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energyminister, said the kingdom's oil policy would not change and adeal with other producers to cut output by a combined 1.2million barrels per day would be maintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1

Iran's oil exports were slashed by more than 80% due tore-imposed sanctions by the United States after Trump last yearexited the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CHART: Brent oil still targets $64.57L3N2620D1 GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7mC9g CHART: U.S. oil may retest resistance at $58.59L3N2620SG ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>