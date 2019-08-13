Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on slowing demand concerns, but efforts to curb supply support



* Prices slip as demand concerns weigh

* Saudi expected to prop up oil prices ahead of IPO -analyst

* But spiralling Sino-U.S. trade war seen curbing demand (Recasts headline, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday,offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggishdemand forecasts countered expectations that major producerswould prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.

International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 weredown 48 cents or 0.8%, from the previous settlement, at $58.09 abarrel by 0643 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at$54.52 per barrel, down by 41 cents, or 0.8%, from the lastclose.

"Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices haveremained anchored this week after a rapid response from SaudiArabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oilprice," Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltdsaid in a note.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week itplans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels perday in August and September to help drain global oilinventories. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of itsplans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world'slargest initial public offering (IPO). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582MJ

Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for thedeal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudigovernment, a senior executive said on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD5N22601E

Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait hadcut its own output by more than required by the accord. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB2N21B02G

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.

But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip awayat efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing onprices.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations isexpected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September,to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy InformationAdministration forecast in a report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25814O

Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demandgrowth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade disputebetween the United States and China escalates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2581MB

"The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabiliseoil prices, but the oil price probably won't move much above $60per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-Chinatrade negotiations," said Innes.

China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint forthe ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday toreflect broad weakness in the local unit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FH100

China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day on Tuesday to a fresh 11-year low to reflect broad weakness in the local unit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FH100

A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer.