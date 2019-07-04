Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns



* Oil falls more than 0.5%

* U.S. stockpiles fall by less than expected

* Signs of global slowdown raise market concerns

By Noah Browning

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday,weighed down by data showing a smaller-than-expected draw onU.S. crude stockpiles and worries about the global economy.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 , the internationalbenchmark for oil prices, were down 49 cents or 0.77% at $63.33per barrel by 0830 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 weredown 47 cents or 0.82% at $56.87 per barrel. WTI closed up 1.9%on Wednesday.

Markets appeared unmoved by the detention in Gibraltar byBritish Royal Marines of a supertanker possibly carrying Iraniancrude oil bound for Syria, as tensions between Iran and theUnited States have flared over mysterious attacks on tankers inthe Gulf of Oman in recent months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2450PH

"Gains were capped by the Energy Information Administration(EIA) reporting a weekly decline of 1.1 million barrels in crudestocks, versus the 3 million barrels forecast by analysts and 5million barrels reported by the API a day earlier," CantorFitzgerald Europe said. USOILC=ECIurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440RJ

"Also providing headwinds were signs of a recovery in oilexports from Venezuela in June and growth in Argentinian outputin May," it added.

U.S. inventories fell less than expected as U.S. refinerieslast week consumed less crude than the week before and processed2% less oil than a year ago, the EIA data showed, despite beingin the midst of the summer gasoline demand season.

That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world'sbiggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of aweakening economy. New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for asecond straight month in May, government data showed onWednesday, adding to the economic concerns. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6N

The weak U.S. data followed a report of slow business growthin Europe last month as well. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2441HK

"Tossing aside the short-term nature of fluctuations aroundthe inventory data, it's impossible to escape the economicreality that we are in the midst of a global manufacturingdownturn," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, VanguardMarkets.

The weakness in oil was offset slightly by the broaderoutlook for global supplies.

U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigsoperating for the first time in three weeks as drillers followthrough on plans to cut spending this year.

Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to July 3, bringingthe total count down to 788, General Electric Co's GE.N BakerHughes energy services firm said in its closely followed reporton Wednesday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430QC

Global supply is also expected to contract as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and otherproducers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed onTuesday to extend oil production cuts until March 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431K0 (Additional reporting by Colin Packham; editing by David Evans) ((Noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com))