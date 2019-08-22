Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on economic worries after U.S. fuel stocks climb



* U.S. refined product stocks climb, crude inventories drop

* Ongoing Middle East tensions prevent deeper slide

* Iran cautions Washington against tightening pressure

By Koustav Samanta

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Thursday,paring earlier gains, weighed down by worries about the globaleconomy and bigger-than-expected builds in oil productinventories in the United States, the world's biggest oilconsumer.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped 16 cents, or 0.3%, to$60.14 a barrel by 0634 GMT on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures slipped10 cents, or 0.2% to $55.58 per barrel.

"Oil markets continue to move lower after the gloomysurprise build in U.S. fuel inventories," said Stephen Innes,managing partner at Valour Markets.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose more thanexpected last week, while crude inventories fell as refinerieshiked production, the Energy Information Administration said onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0MC

"Overall oil prices have come under pressure from worriesabout the China-U.S. trade war, signs of slowing economicactivity, evidence of slowing end-user oil demand, and reportsof counter-seasonal OECD product inventories," energy analyticsfirm Kayrros said in a note.

Traders were worried about the prospects for global oildemand especially amid trade tensions between the U.S and China,the world's two biggest economies and oil users.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "thechosen one" to address trade imbalances with China, even ascongressional researchers warned that his tariffs would reduceU.S. economic output by 0.3% in 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H124

Oil traders, along with equity and bond markets, areawaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell onFriday at an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, thatcould indicate whether the central bank will continue to cutinterest rates and ease monetary policy.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed thebank's board members were deeply divided over whether to cutinterest rates as sharply as markets were wagering. MKTS/GLOB

"With positioning in equities, bonds and energy all heavilyweighted to this outcome, the resulting correction from a lackof Powell love, could be both ugly and emotional," said JeffreyHalley, analyst at OANDA.

Meanwhile, oil markets found some support from the simmeringtensions between U.S. and Iran, after Iranian President HassanRouhani said if Iran's oil exports are cut to zero,international waterways will not have the same security asbefore. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25H37B

"We've got the concerns surrounding U.S. and Iran butthere's not really anything to push oil out of the currentrange. It just seems to be volatile within it," said JonathanBarratt, the chief investment officer at Probis Securities inSydney.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Kenneth Maxwell andChristian Schmollinger) ((koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6870 3503)(ReutersMessaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))