UPDATE 9-Oil prices fall more than 1% after U.S. fuel inventories build



* U.S. crude stockpiles fall by 3.1 mln bbls in latest week-EIA

* Benchmarks lost more than 3% on Tuesday

* Iran says it came to aid of foreign oil tanker in the Gulf

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Oil futures fell more than 1%on Wednesday, extending a more than 3% drop in prices theprevious session, after U.S. government data showed large buildsin refined product stockpiles.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 69 cents, or 1.1%, tosettle at $63.66 a barrel. U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI)crude CLc1 futures fell 84 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $56.78a barrel. Both benchmarks shed more than 3% on Tuesday.

While data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy InformationAdministration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crudestockpiles last week, large builds in refined productinventories kept prices lower.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 3.1 millionbarrels, EIA data showed, more than analysts' forecasts for adecrease of 2.7 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I0KV

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose 3.6 million barrels,compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a925,000-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI grew by5.7 million barrels, much more than expectations for a613,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

"Gasoline and distillate stocks increased strongly, whichadds a bearish tone to the report," said Carsten Fritsch, oilanalyst at Commerzbank. "The fact that oil product stocksincreased sharply is a reflection of weaker demand."

Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry,which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category1 hurricane. More than half of daily crude production in theGulf of Mexico remained offline on Tuesday, the Bureau of Safetyand Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said, as most oil companieswere re-staffing facilities to resume production. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1BN

The U.S. drilling regulator said 1.1 million barrels per dayof oil, or 58% of the region's total, remained shut.

Oil prices slumped on Tuesday on increased hopes for areturn of Iranian crude to the global oil market after U.S.President Donald Trump said progress had been made with Tehran,signalling tensions could ease in the Middle East.

However, Iran later denied it was willing to negotiate overits ballistic missile programme, however, appearing to undercutTrump's statement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H45K

"It is hard to believe that either the United States or theIranian stance would change drastically, therefore yesterday'ssell-off might turn out to be an excellent buying opportunity,"PVM analysts wrote.

U.S. officials say they are unsure whether an oil tankertowed into Iranian waters was seized by Iran or rescued afterfacing mechanical faults as Tehran asserts, sowing confusion ata time of high tension in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I21X

