Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes



* Brent heading for more than 2% weekly gain

* U.S. oil on track for near 4% increase

* Graphic on U.S., Saudi, Russia oil production: https://tmsnrt.rs/2QYZ6Ed (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil gave back some of its recentgains on Friday, but was still headed for the biggest weeklyincrease since early July, boosted by a decline in U.S stocks, alooming hurricane in Florida and an easing of Sino-U.S. traderhetoric.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down by 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $60.85a barrel, by 0711 GMT, but was heading for a gain of more than2% for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 fell40 cents, or 0.7%, to $56.31 a barrel. The contract is still setfor a gain of nearly 4% this week.

"Oil prices remain elevated and we are in the middle oftrading range here for both Brent and West Texas," said MichaelMcCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Worries about a slowdown in economic growth and the impacton oil demand due to the trade war between the world's twobiggest oil consumers kept a lid on price gains this week, evenas falling inventories indicate a balancing market.

On Thursday, the United States and China gave signs thatthey will resume trade talks, discussing the next round ofin-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadlinefor additional U.S. tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

"It is very difficult to predict the sudden twist and turnsin the Sino-US trade backdrop," said Samuel Siew, investmentanalyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

The approach of Hurricane Dorian toward Florida earlierraised fears that offshore U.S. crude producers may shutteroutput if the storm passes into the Gulf of Mexico over theweekend.

Dorian is heading toward landfall on the Atlantic coast ofFlorida over the weekend and may enter into the eastern Gulf ofMexico next week. It is forecast to strengthen and become ahighly dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, the NationalHurricane Center said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P057

Chevron Corp'sCVX.N 356,440 barrel-per-day Pascagoula,Mississippi, oil refinery is closely monitoring the progress ofHurricane Dorian, a company spokesman said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P1GO

Last month, Hurricane Barry prompted offshore oil companiesto shut as much as 74% of production, lifting U.S. crude prices,before it weakened to a tropical storm.

Government data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocksdropped last week by 10 million barrels to their lowest sinceOctober as imports slowed, while gasoline and distillate stockseach fell by over 2 million barrels. EIA/S

But the EIA data also showed that U.S. production reboundedto a weekly record of 12.5 million barrels per day, suggestingthere is still plenty of supply available. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0N2

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CHART: Brent oil may edge up to $61.63L3N25Q0F9 CHART: U.S. oil may test resistance range of $56.96-$57.30L3N25Q0YM U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production png https://tmsnrt.rs/2QYNGAd ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Referenced Symbols: CVX