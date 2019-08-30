Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases



* Brent heading for more than 2% weekly gain

* U.S. oil on track for near 4% weekly rise

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil gave back some of its recentgains on Friday, but was still headed for the biggest weeklyincrease since early July, boosted by a decline in U.S stocks, alooming hurricane in Florida and an easing of Sino-U.S. traderhetoric.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down by 15 cents, or 0.25%, at$60.93 a barrel, by 0935 GMT, but was heading for a gain of morethan 2% for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 fell56 cents, or 0.99%, to $56.15 a barrel. The contract is set fora gain of nearly 4% this week.

Worries about a slowdown in economic growth and the impacton oil demand due to the trade war between the world's twobiggest oil consumers kept a lid on price gains this week, evenas falling inventories indicate a balancing market.

"Upside momentum should not be taken for granted. Recessionfears are casting a shadow on sentiment and oil prices shouldkeep dancing to the tune of the U.S.-China trade saga", saidStephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

On Thursday, the United States and China gave signs thatthey will resume trade talks, discussing the next round ofin-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadlinefor additional U.S. tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

"The calm is somewhat deceptive as financial markets arestill making up their mind on the question of slowdown ordownturn," said Norbert Ruecker of Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"Both growth and oil demand are set to remain lacklustre andthus supplies look ample well into 2020."

The approach of Hurricane Dorian toward Florida earlierraised fears that offshore U.S. crude producers may suspendoutput if the storm passes into the Gulf of Mexico over theweekend.

Dorian is heading toward landfall on the Atlantic coast ofFlorida over the weekend and may enter into the eastern Gulf ofMexico next week. It is forecast to strengthen and become morepowerful on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P057

Chevron Corp'sCVX.N 356,440 barrel-per-day Pascagoula,Mississippi, oil refinery is closely monitoring the progress ofHurricane Dorian, a company spokesman said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P1GO

Last month, Hurricane Barry prompted offshore oil companiesto shut as much as 74% of production, lifting U.S. crude prices,before it weakened to a tropical storm.

Government data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocksdropped last week by 10 million barrels to their lowest sinceOctober as imports slowed, while gasoline and distillate stockseach fell by over 2 million barrels. EIA/S

But the EIA data also showed that U.S. production reboundedto a weekly record of 12.5 million barrels per day, suggestingthere is still plenty of supply available. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0N2

