UPDATE 8-Oil prices fall, but post weekly gain ahead of G20 talks, OPEC



* Brent, WTI post more than 20% gain in H1 2019

* U.S.-China trade war endangers demand

* Many analysts expect extension of OPEC+ output cut

* Tensions over Iran have boosted prices

* U.S. oil output in April exceeds 12 mln bpd to record -EIA (Updates prices, market activity, adds commentary)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday butposted their second straight week of gains ahead of trade talksbetween the U.S. and Chinese presidents this weekend, and onwidely expected production cuts from OPEC on Monday.

The most active September Brent crude futures LCOU9 fell93 cents to settle at $64.74 a barrel. Brent August crude LCOc1 futures settled unchanged at $66.55 a barrel. U.S. WestTexas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures lost 96 cents tosettle at $58.47 a barrel.

Brent posted a gain of more than 20% in the first half of2019, while WTI marked a gain of more than 25%. Both contractsalso notched their second straight weekly gain.

Oil futures fell just ahead of settlement as investors sizedup positions before meetings this weekend and next week thatcould lend direction for the market.

The leaders of the G20 countries meet on Friday and Saturdayin Osaka, Japan, but the most anticipated meeting is betweenU.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping onSaturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y01A

A trade war between the world's two biggest economies hasweighed on prices, fanning fears that slowing economic growthcould dent demand for oil.

Trump said he hoped for productive talks with the Chinesepresident, but said he had not made any promises about areprieve from escalating tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andsome non-members including Russia, known as OPEC+, will holdmeetings on July 1-2 in Vienna to decide whether to extend theirsupply cuts.

"You had a wave of selling come in advance of the OPEC andnon-OPEC meeting on Monday, where it's fully expected thatthey're going to rollover production cuts," said Andrew Lipow ofLipow Oil Associates in Houston.

"But ironically they're doing that because they're seeingthe oil demand growth forecast get revised downward and that'scontributing to a sense that we remain oversupplied."

Russia is cutting its oil output in June by slightly morethan envisaged in the OPEC+ deal, RIA news agency cited RussianEnergy Minister Alexander Novak as saying. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR4N23Y00Q

OPEC+ members agreed to curb oil output by 1.2 millionbarrels per day from Jan. 1.

Oil prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezesdemand and U.S. crude floods the market, a Reuters poll ofanalysts found, despite an expected extension by OPEC and itsallies of their output-cutting pact. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y4LG

The survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast Brentcrude would average $67.59 a barrel in 2019, down from the$68.84 estimate in May.

Tensions between the United Sates and Iran have also beenkeeping markets on edge.

A week after Trump called off air strikes on Iran at thelast minute, the prospect that Tehran could soon violate itsnuclear commitments has created additional diplomatic urgency tofind a way out of the crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y2HN

Record U.S. crude production has also capped oil prices. U.S. crude output in April rose to a fresh monthly record,surpassing 12 million barrels per day, according to a governmentreport on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0Z2

U.S. energy firms this week increased the number of oil rigsoperating for a second week in a row, bringing the total countto 793, General Electric Co'sGE.N Baker Hughes energyservices firm said in its closely followed report. RIG-OL-USA-BHI

