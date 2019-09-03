Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data



* Brent edges lower, U.S. oil drops 0.5%

* Trade war limits gains for oil

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as theongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pall over markets, with softSouth Korean data adding to concerns over emerging markets and arise in OPEC output.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $54.84 abarrel by 0644 GMT, while Brent LCOc1 was down 6 cents at$58.60 a barrel.

The United States this week imposed 15% tariffs on a varietyof Chinese goods and China began to impose new duties on a $75billion target list, deepening the trade war that has rumbled onfor more than a year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides would still meetfor talks later this month.

South Korea's economy turned out to have expanded less thanestimated during the second quarter as exports were revised downin the face of the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute, centralbank data showed on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS6N25901Y

A move on Sunday by Argentina to impose capital controls isalso casting a spotlight on emerging market risks.

"Oil will struggle to make substantial headway topside thisweek with no progress on trade talks or meetings even, soft datafrom Asia and a possible cracking of OPEC's resolve to controlproduction," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst atOANDA.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries (OPEC) rose in August for the first month this year ashigher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by topSaudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KL

OPEC, Russia and other non-members, known as OPEC+, agreedin December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 thisyear. OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by11 members and exempting Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

Russian oil production C-RU-OUT in August rose to 11.294million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate Moscow haspledged to cap output at under a pact with other producers andhitting its highest since March, data showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

Nonetheless, Russia aims to fully comply with an agreementduring September to cut oil production among OPEC and somenon-OPEC producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak saidin a statement on Monday.

Data due this week on U.S. inventory levels will be delayedby a day to Wednesday and Thursday due to the U.S. Labor Dayholiday on Monday.

"What's bad for the outlook for global growth is bad for oilat the moment and only big draws in inventories can delay thatdrift lower," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

