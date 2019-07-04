Oil prices fall a signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns

Shutterstock photo

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 , the internationalbenchmark for oil prices, were down 1% at $63.21 per barrel by0538 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 weredown 1% at $56.78 per barrel. WTI closed up 1.9% on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI dropped by 1.1 millionbarrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA)said on Wednesday. That compared with analyst expectations for adecrease of 3 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440RJ

Inventories fell less than expected as U.S. refineries lastweek consumed less crude than the week before and processed 2%less oil than a year ago, the EIA data showed, despite being inthe midst of the summer gasoline demand season.

That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world'sbiggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of aweakening economy. New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for asecond straight month in May, government data showed onWednesday, adding to the economic concerns. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6N

The weak U.S. data followed a report of slow business growthin Europe last month as well. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2441HK

"Tossing aside the short-term nature of fluctuations aroundthe inventory data, it's impossible to escape the economicreality that we are in the midst of a global manufacturingdownturn," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, VanguardMarkets.

The weakness in oil was offset slightly by the outlook forglobal supplies.

U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigsoperating for the first time in three weeks as drillers followthrough on plans to cut spending this year.

Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to July 3, bringingthe total count down to 788, General Electric Co's GE.N BakerHughes energy services firm said in its closely followed reporton Wednesday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430QC

Global supply is also expected to contract as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) andother producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreedon Tuesday to extend oil production cuts until March 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431K0 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford andChristian Schmollinger)